Man seriously injured after car shootout near restaurant in west Charlotte

A man was seriously injured following a two-car shootout near a restaurant in west Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.
CMPD says around 9 p.m. someone in a car was shooting at another car as they were stopped in traffic.
The car that was being shot at then backed up into another car. Both cars then left the scene.
Shortly after the shooting, police say a man, who suffered a gunshot wound, drove himself to a house in the 2400 block of Denview Lane.
A family member reportedly drove him to Presbyterian Hospital.
There’s no word on the man’s condition, a motive for the shooting or if the suspect/victim know each other.
The woman whose car was hit during the shooting on Wilkinson Boulevard was not injured.
There was minor damage to her car only when the other car backed into it.
