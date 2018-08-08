High school football previews: Upper State South Carolina

3 Bold Predictions
▪ Chester will compete for a state championship: Coming off a 9-3 season with stars such as junior QB Stan Mills, the Cyclones seem primed to chase a title. They were Region IV 3A runners-up the past two seasons.
▪ If Chesterfield finds a QB, it will get double-digit wins: 9-3 last season, Chesterfield graduated 3,000-yard QB Savion Watson. Receivers Shyheim Rivers and Ricky Lockhart return after 1,000-yard plus receiving years, as does tailback James McBride, who nearly had 1,000 yards rushing. The pieces are there.
▪ Rock Hill South Pointe is still a legitimate state title contender: The Stallions have won four straight state titles and gone 56-5, but lots of stars from 2017 are gone, including QB Derion Kendrick (Clemson) and DE Elijah Adams (Virginia Tech). What will South Pointe do? They’ll reload.
Key Players
Narii Gaither, Rock Hill, LB/RB, 5-10, 175, Sr.: Gaither had 123 tackles last season, including 19 for a loss and 4.5 sacks.
Jamario Holley, Rock Hill Northwestern, WR, 5-11, 185, Sr.: South Carolina recruit caught 75 passes for 1,178 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
Jaylen Mahoney, Rock Hill South Pointe, DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Wake Forest commit headlines a defense that allowed 10.7 points per game last season.
Tanner McKinney, York, QB, 6-3, 200, Sr.: Led a team that averaged 36 points per game and he will again play behind 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman Lane Towery.
Dustin Noller, Rock Hill Northwestern, QB, 6-1, 175, Jr.: Threw for 3,120 yards and 30 touchdowns as a 10th grader.
Can’t-Miss Games
Rock Hill Northwestern at Rock Hill South Pointe, Aug. 17: A rivalry game as a season opener between two programs with deep and successful histories.
Rock Hill at Rock Hill Northwestern, Oct. 26: The traditional rivalry of York County, though not as meaningful as it used to be, it’s still a treat.
Rock Hill South Pointe at York, Oct. 26: This matchup of rivals could decide the league title.
Upper State Team Capsules
ANDREW JACKSON
Coach: Todd Shigley (2nd year as Andrew Jackson head coach).
2017 record: 3-7 (1-5 in the Region IV 2A).
2018 conference: Region IV 2A.
Returning starters: 12
Returning letterman: 16
Key returning starters: Jamie Hinson, Sr., WR (5-11, 175); Ben Hinson, Jr., DL (6-3, 285); Luke Faulkenberry, Sr., LB (6-0, 210); Hunter Haven, Sr., S (5-10, 165); Gavin Blackmon, Jr., FS (5-10, 160).
Key newcomers: O.J. White, So., WR (5-11, 175); Chas DeBruhl, Jr., QB (6-0, 175); Kalab Haven, So., RB (5-11, 180); Samaad Rushing, Jr., WR (5-7, 150).
Outlook: Andrew Jackson has had a losing record 12 of the past 13 seasons, but has 12 starters back and overall numbers up on the roster, coach Todd Shigley said. This year, all-region seniors Jamie Hinson (wide receiver), Ben Hinson (defensive line) and Gavin Blackmon (free safety) look to help Andrew Jackson secure a winning season.
-Jay Edwards
CHESTER
Coach: Victor Floyd (8th year as Chester head coach/47-35 at Chester; 126-102 overall).
2017 record: 9-3 (3-1 in S.C. Region IV 3A).
2018 conference: S.C. Region IV 3A.
Returning starters: N/A.
Returning letterman: N/A.
Key returning starters: Wyatt Tunall, Sr., OL (6-6, 270); Quay Evans, Jr., DL (6-2, 260); Pha’Leak Brown, Sr., RB/DB (5-11, 185); Stan Mills, Jr., QB/RB/S (5-10, 180); Dorrien Bagley, Sr., DB (6-0, 170); Montez Hall, Sr., OL (5-8, 255).
Key newcomer: Zan Dunham, Fr., QB (6-0, 200); Gavin Herr, Sr., HB (6-0, 195).
Outlook: Chester is 20-6 in the last two seasons, finishing as Region IV AAA runner-up in 2016 and 2017. This year, the Cyclones’ offense has the experience with junior quarterback Stan Mills and a big (offensive) line led by Wyatt Tunall and Montez Hall to be a potent unit again (42 points per game last year).
-Jay Edwards
CHESTERFIELD
Coach: Michael Mains (1st year as Chesterfield head coach; 4 years as Chesterfield assistant/offensive coordinator).
2017 record: 9-3 (4-2 in S.C. Region IV 2A).
2018 conference: S.C. Region IV 2A.
Returning starters: 10 (6 offense; 4 defense).
Returning letterman: 18
Key returning starters: Shyheim Rivers, Sr., WR/ATH (5-10, 195); Ricky Lockhart, Jr., WR/ATH (6-0, 180); Zane Huggins, Jr., OL (5-11, 225); James McBride, Jr., RB (5-8, 135); Colby Smith, Jr., OL (6-0, 300); Michael Wall, Sr., OL (6-0, 305); Josh Sellers, Jr., MLB (6-2, 210); De’Onta Bowen, Sr., WR/DB (5-9, 170).
Key newcomers: Josh “Bruce” Ellerbe, Jr., RB/WR/LB (5-10, 175).
Outlook: Chesterfield was one of the most improved teams in the state last season going from 4-6 to 9-3 in 2017. This year, the Golden Rams return receivers Shyheim Rivers (68 catches, 1,150 yards 14 touchdowns last year), Ricky Lockhart (47-1,167, 11 TDs) and RB James McBride (978 yards rushing). On defense, junior linebacker Josh Sellers (130 tackles last year) and defensive back, De’Onta Bowen (four interceptions last year) return.
-Jay Edwards
CLOVER
Coach: Brian Lane (2nd year as Clover head coach/12th year overall).
2017 record: 3-7 (0-4 in S.C. Region IV 5A).
2018 conference: S.C. Region IV 5A.
Returning starters: 16 (8 offense; 8 defense).
Returning letterman: 16
Key returning starters: Heze Massey, Sr., WR (6-2, 185); Hayden Johnson, Jr., LB (6-0, 180); Jaylin Lane, Jr., WR (5-10, 165); Jay Falls, Jr., DB (6-0, 175); Zion Robbins, Jr., WR (6-1, 175).
Key newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: After a 3-0 start last season, Clover lost the last seven games, including an 0-4 mark in Region IV 4A play. This year, 16 starters return, including two all-region performers: senior wide receiver Heze Massey (1,075 yards receiving) and junior linebacker Hayden Johnson (113 tackles last year).
-Jay Edwards
FORT MILL
Coach: Rob McNeely (1st year as Fort Mill head coach; 9th year overall as head coach; 52-35 overall).
2017 record: 4-8 (1-3 in S.C. Region IV 5A).
2018 conference: S.C. Region IV 5A.
Returning starters: 7
Returning letterman: 26
Key returning starters: Bartley Leonard, Sr., C (6-2, 285); J.T. Marr, Sr., QB (6-0, 190); Cam Saunders, Sr., WR/DB/KR (5-11, 170); Sebastian Lach, Sr., WR/RB (5-9, 190); Nick Brown, Sr., OL/DL (5-10, 255).
Key returnees: Ben Kellam, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 155); Josh Cloud, Sr., WR (5-10, 160); D’Angelo Coit, Sr., WR/DB (5-9, 150); Dylan Helms, Jr., QB (6-2, 175).
Outlook: Fort Mill has just nine wins in the last three years, and only one winning season in the last five. New coach Rob McNeely (former Lake Norman head coach) is a proven winner and will lean on senior quarterback J.T. Marr (2,128 yards passing, 16 touchdown passes in ‘17).
-Jay Edwards
GREAT FALLS
Coach: Scotty Steen (2nd year as Great Falls’ head coach).
2017 record: 0-10 (0-4 in Region II, A).
2018 conference: Region II, A.
Returning starters: 14
Returning letterman: 18
Key returning starters: Kelton Talford, Jr., WR/S (6-5, 170); Dustin Smith, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 250); Travis Payne, Jr., WR (5-9, 160); Anthony Cunningham, Jr., OL (6-4, 295); Da’Shawn Johnson, So., RB/LB (6-0, 210); Elijah Simpson, So., RB/LB (5-9, 190).
Key newcomers: Zaveon Beatty, So., OL/DL (6-2, 300); Logan Grant, Jr., OL/DE (6-1, 220).
Outlook: Great Falls has lost 25 straight games, including 0-10 records the past two seasons. But this year with 14 starters back, Great Falls could get its first victory in nearly three seasons in the season opener at C.A. Johnson, which is 1-9 in each of the past three seasons.
- Jay Edwards
INDIAN LAND
Coach: Horatio (H.B.) Blades (2nd year as Indian Land head coach).
2017 record: 2-9 (1-4 in Region IV 3A).
2018 conference: Region IV 3A.
Returning starters: 18
Returning letterman: 32
Key returning starters: Robby Csuhta, Sr., LB (6-1, 230); Dorian Williams, Sr., S/LB (6-2, 205); Alex Murphy, Sr., OLB (6-1, 195); A.J. Jefferson, Sr., CB/WR (6-0, 170); Brandon Britton, So., ATH (5-11, 175).
Key returnees: Taj Knight, Sr., DE (6-1, 235); JaQuan Snellings, Sr., CB (5-9, 160).
Key newcomers: Dumkele Idehen, Fr., LB/RB (5-11, 205).
Outlook: Indian Land has back-to-back two-win seasons. This year, 18 starters return, led by senior linebackers Robby Csuhta (137 tackles last year), Dorian Williams (87 tackles last year) and Alex Murphy (68 tackles).
-Jay Edwards
LANCASTER
Coach: Bobby Collins (5th year as Lancaster head coach; 9th year overall; 49-37 overall).
2017 record: 3-7 (1-4 in the S.C. Region III 4A).
2018 conference: S.C. Region IIII 4A.
Returning starters: 13 (7 offense; 6 defense).
Returning letterman: 21
Key returning starters: Kemarkio Cloud, Sr., QB (5-11, 200); Nygel Moore, So., RB (5-9, 180); Christian Woodard, Sr., WR (6-0, 200); Jalen Tatah, Sr., OT (6-4, 320).
Key newcomers: Jalen Harfield, Sr., S (5-11, 180) (Northwestern transfer); Emmanuel Bush, Jr., MLB (6-0, 240).
Outlook: With 13 starters returning, Lancaster should be much improved. Coach Collins says he expects senior quarterback Kemarkio Cloud to lead an offense that will run the ball early and often with sophomore running back Nygel Moore and senior offensive tackle Jalen Tatah, paving the way for a unit that needs to score more consistently.
-Jay Edwards
LEWISVILLE
Coach: John Mitchell (7th year as Lewisville head coach).
2017 record: 9-4 (2-2 in Region II, A).
2018 conference: Region IV, AA.
Returning starters: 7
Returning letterman: 13
Key returning starters: Nathan Kelly, So., OLB (6-2, 215); Wesley Williamson, Sr., OL (5-9, 215); Montez Moore, Sr., RB (5-6, 175); Demetric Hardin, Jr., QB (6-2, 185).
Key returnees/Newcomers: Cameron Robertson, Sr., DE (6-0, 195); Isaac Faulkenberry, So., OL (6-3, 285); Jadakiss Talford, Sr., TE/DE (6-2, 225).
Outlook: Lewisville has won 19 games in the past two seasons. But the Lions take a big step up to S.C. class AA (from A) this season.
-Jay Edwards
MCBEE
Coach: Johnny Kline (1st year as McBee head coach).\u0009
2017 record: 2-8 (1-3 in Region II 1A).
2018 conference: Region II 1A.
Returning starters: 10
Returning letterman: 19
Key returning starters: Tyrece Wright, Sr., DB/WR (6-1, 170); Dontavius Edwards, Sr., WR/DB (6-1); Nick Boyle, Sr., OL/LB (6-2, 240); Omar DeJesus, Sr., FB/LB (6-0, 180); Brad Boyle, So., WR/DB (5-8, 150).
Key returnees: Christopher Williams, Sr., WR/FS (6-2, 180); Montrese Black, Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 250); Jahiem Wright, Jr., RB/SS (6-0, 170).
Outlook: McBee won 10 or more games from 2014-16, but fell to 2-8 last year. This season, McBee returns 10 starters, but has several key skill positions to replace (including quarterback) and must adjust to a new offensive system, switching from the wishbone to the spread.
-Jay Edwards
NATION FORD
Coach: Michael Allen (9th year as Nation Ford head coach; 43-40 at Nation Ford).
2017 record: 5-6 (3-1 in S.C. Region IV 5A).
2018 conference: S.C. Region IV 5A.
Returning starters: 13 (7 offense; 6 defense).
Returning letterman: 13
Key returning starters: Dewuan McCullum, Sr., WR (6-1, 185); Harrison Cohen, Sr., WR (6-1, 190); Nathan Mahaffey, Jr., RB (5-11, 180); Ashten Schauferty, Sr., DL (5-11, 205); Michael Peterson, Sr., LB (6-1, 210); Petey Tuipulotu, Jr., FS (6-2, 190); Jon Sanders, Sr., DE (6-3, 220); Nathan Lovette, Sr., TE (6-4, 200); Caleb Starnes, Sr., WR (5-9. 175).
Key newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Nation Ford was up and down last season but excelled in region play, going 3-1. With 13 starters back, the Falcons look to build on that momentum.
-Jay Edwards
NORTHWESTERN
Coach: James Martin (1st year as full-time, Northwestern head coach, seven years overall at Northwestern as interim head coach (last year) and assistant.
2017 record: 7-5 (3-1 in the S.C. Region IV, AAAAA).
2018 conference: S.C. Region IV, AAAAA).
Returning starters: 12 (7 offense; 5 defense).
Returning letterman: N/A.
Key returning starters: Jamario Holley, Sr., WR (5-11, 185); Dustin Noller, Jr., QB (6-1, 175); Fentrell Cypress, Sr., DB (6-1, 180); D’Arthur Ratchford, Sr., DB (6-2, 180); John Odom, Sr., DL (6-1, 215); Greg Bivens, Jr., WR (6-1, 195).
Key returnees: Jackson Chumley, So., LB (5-10, 185); Jamaar Moore, Sr., WR (6-2, 180); Carson Depass, Jr., WR (5-7, 140).
Outlook: Northwestern averaged 12 wins per season from 2012-2016 before falling to 7-5 last year. Former interim head coach and defensive coordinator (2012-2018) James Martin - a former South Meck head coach - returns 12 starters and plenty of college level talent.
-Jay Edwards
ROCK HILL
Coach: Bubba Pittman (6th year as Rock Hill head coach, 12-31 at Rock Hill).
2017 record: 4-7 (3-1 in S.C. Region IV 5A).
2018 conference: S.C. Region III 5A.
Returning starters: 18 (8 offense; 10 defense).
Returning letterman: 36
Key returning starters: Narii Gaither, Sr., LB/RB (5-10, 175); Antonio Barber, Jr., WR (6-2, 180); Anthony Jackson, Jr., FS (6-3, 170); Logan Hicks, Sr., DL (5-10, 280); Tylik Edwards, Jr., CB (6-1, 175).
Key Returnee: Hayden Jackson, Sr., QB (6-0, 170).
Outlook: The Bearcats are going 9-26 in the last three years and have eight straight losing campaigns. But after a 1-6 start last year, Rock Hill won three of its final five games. Eighteen starters hope to continue that momentum. They include seniors linebacker, Narii Gaither (123 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks last year), senior defensive lineman, Logan Hicks (51 tackles last year) and senior free safety, Anthony Jackson (42 tackles last year).
-Jay Edwards
SOUTH POINTE (SC)
Coach: Strait Herron (8th year as South Pointe’s head coach/92-11 at South Pointe).
2017 record: 15-0 (5-0 to win S.C. Region III, AAAA)/AAAA State champions.
2018 conference: S.C. Region III 4A.
Returning starters: 12
Returning letterman: 50
Key returning starters: Jaylen Mahoney, Sr., CB (6-0, 185); Joe Ervin, Sr., RB (5-10, 185); Marice Whitlock, Sr., RB/CB (5-9, 170); Jackson Chappell, Sr., OL/DL (6-4, 270); Dorian Jamison, Sr., OL/DL (6-6, 310); Ty Good, Sr., WR (6-1, 185); Isaac Ross, Sr., WR (5-10, 160).
Key returnees: Justin McClure, Sr., DB (5-10, 160); Quay Chambers, Jr., RB/LB (5-10, 170); Rontarius Aldridge, Jr., DT/RB (6-1, 245).
Outlook: South Pointe has won four straight S.C. state championships, going 56-5 overall in that same span. This year’s team features running back Joe Ervin (Coastal Carolina commit, 1,275 yards rushing, 16 touchdowns last year) and tailback Marice Whitlock (777 yards rushing last year).
-Jay Edwards
YORK
Coach: Bobby Carroll (8th year as York head coach; 66-25 overall).
2017 record: 9-3 (4-1 in the S.C. Region III, AAAA).
2018 conference: S.C. Region III, AAAA.
Returning starters: 10
Returning letterman: 25
Key returning starters: Tanner McKinney, Sr., QB (6-3, 200); Stephen Oglesby, Sr., RB/WR (5-9, 165); Lane Towery, Sr., OL (6-6, 315); J.Q. Guinn, Jr., DL (6-3, 255); Jaylon Ballard, Jr., DL (6-2, 250); Will Boggs, Jr., OL (6-3, 265); Ethan Mitchell, Sr., WR (5-11, 170); Ashton Shannon, Jr., OL (6-0, 245).
Key returnees: Jahari Moore, Jr., DB/WR (6-2, 200); Brian Phillip, Sr., LB (5-11, 190); Kenny Byrd, Jr., LB (6-0, 200); Gabe Carroll, Jr., QB (5-10, 165); Robert Dalton, Sr., ATH (6-0, 185); Cam Steele, Sr., DE/LB (6-3, 200).
Outlook: York returns the nucleus of a team that went 9-3 and finished second to four-time state champion South Pointe in region play. The Cougars have a senior-laden team with a potent offense (averaged 36 points per game last year) that features quarterback Tanner McKinney, running back Stephen Oglesby and a veteran offensive line, led by 6-6, 315-pound offensive lineman Lane Towery.
-Jay Edwards
Comments