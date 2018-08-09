Cam Newton confronts Kelvin Benjamin before Bills-Panthers game. Twitter goes nuts.

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton walked over towards Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin before the Bills-Panthers NFL scrimmage in Buffalo Thursday.
Benjamin had been pretty critical of the Panthers star in a recent interview. Newton apparently wanted to discuss. Benjamin didn’t appear to want to have much of a conversation.
Charlotte Observer visual journalist Jeff Siner captured the exchange, which quickly lit up social media.
First the video. Then the responses, which weren’t very kind to the Buffalo star, in general, although Benjamin scored a first quarter touchdown and jumped into the stands to celebrate.
