Cam Newton shares words with Bills’ Kelvin Benjamin

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin after warming up on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. Benjamin made remarks about Newton last week.
By
Up Next
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin after warming up on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. Benjamin made remarks about Newton last week.
By

Latest News

Cam Newton confronts Kelvin Benjamin before Bills-Panthers game. Twitter goes nuts.

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

August 09, 2018 07:19 PM

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton walked over towards Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin before the Bills-Panthers NFL scrimmage in Buffalo Thursday.

Benjamin had been pretty critical of the Panthers star in a recent interview. Newton apparently wanted to discuss. Benjamin didn’t appear to want to have much of a conversation.

Charlotte Observer visual journalist Jeff Siner captured the exchange, which quickly lit up social media.

First the video. Then the responses, which weren’t very kind to the Buffalo star, in general, although Benjamin scored a first quarter touchdown and jumped into the stands to celebrate.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin after warming up on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. Benjamin made remarks about Newton last week.

By

  Comments  