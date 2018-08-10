Sources: North Meck all-state star Jae’Lyn Withers to transfer to out-of-state school

North Mecklenburg High boys’ basketball star Jae’Lyn Withers told Vikings coaches Friday that he was transferring from the school in Huntersville, sources told the Observer.
Sources said Withers has transferred to Cleveland Heights High in Cleveland, Ohio.
Neither Cleveland Heights coach Mike Cruz, Withers or his father, Curtis, returned messages from the Observer. According to sources, Withers told North Mecklenburg’s coaches that he was in Ohio and the move was a family decision.
Withers has not withdrawn from North Mecklenburg, sources said.
Withers, who has grown nearly 2 inches this summer, is a 6-foot-10 rising senior forward. He is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina and No. 88 nationally by 247 Sports, a website that follows recruiting. Last season, he led the Vikings to a 27-2 record and an I-MECK 4A conference regular-season and conference tournament championship.
He was named I-MECK 4A Player of the Year after averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds last season.
He told an Arizona recruiting site this week that he was considering taking a visit to the school next month.
Withers told Rivals recently that Arizona and Texas are the schools he’s most interested in visiting in the fall, but but that he’s also considering Boston College, Clemson, Florida, Louisville, N.C. State and Virginia.
▪ Withers is the second transfer from North Meck this summer. North Mecklenburg’s Myles Hunter transferred to Carmel Christian, the NCISAA 2A state champion. Hunter, a 6-4 wing, will repeat his junior year at Carmel. He recently received his first college offer from Hampton University (Va.), where his father played.
-Justin Byerly of Prep Hoops North Carolina contributed
