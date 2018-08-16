Charlotte Observer high school football conference predictions

Here are the 2018 Charlotte Observer-area high school football conference predictions.
Using preseason forms sent to the Observer by area coaches, we tried to predict how each conference would shake out this season.
Big South Conference/3A
1. Kings Mountain; 2. Crest; 3. Hunter Huss; 4. Stuart Cramer; 5. Ashbrook; 6. Burns; 7. Forestview; 8. North Gaston.
Central Carolinas’ Conference/2A
1. North Davidson; 2. Ledford; 3. Salisbury; 4. Lexington; 5. South Rowan; 6. Thomasville; 7. Oak Grove; 8. East Davidson; 9. Central Davidson; 10. West Davidson.
Charlotte Independent Schools’ Athletic Association (CISAA)
1. Charlotte Christian; 2. Providence Day; 3. Charlotte Latin; 4. Charlotte Country Day.
I-Meck 4A Conference
1. Hough; 2. Mallard Creek; 3. Vance; 4. North Mecklenburg; 5. West Charlotte; 6. Mooresville; 7. Lake Norman; 8. Hopewell.
Mountain Valley Athletic Conference/1A-2A
1. Wilkes Central; 2. Elkin; 3. East Wilkes; 4. Ashe County; 5. North Wilkes; 6. Starmount; 7. West Wilkes; 8. Alleghany.
North Piedmont Conference/3A
West Rowan; 2. South Iredell; 3. Statesville; 4. Carson; 5. East Rowan; 6. North Iredell.
NCISAA Piedmont Athletic Conference (PAC) 6
High Point Christian; 2. Cannon School; 3. SouthLake Christian; 4. Concord First Assembly.
NCISAA Western Conference
1. Christ School; 2. Metrolina Christian; 3. Hickory Grove; 4. Rabun Gap Nacoochee; 5. Northside Christian; 6. Asheville School; 7. Victory Christian.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
1. Alexander Central; 2. Watauga; 3. Freedom; 4. Hickory; 5. St. Stephens; 6. West Caldwell; 7. McDowell; 8. South Caldwell.
Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference
1. Hibriten; 2. Fred T. Foard; 3. West Iredell; 4. Patton; 5. Bunker Hill; 6. Draughn; 7. East Burke.
Rocky River Conference/2A
1. Mount Pleasant; 2. Anson County; 3. Forest Hills; 4. West Stanly; 5. East Montgomery.
Sandhills’ Athletic Conference/4A
1. Richmond Senior; 2. Scotland County; 3. 71st High School; 4. Pinecrest; 5. Jack Britt; 6. Lumberton; 7. Purnell Swett; 8. Hoke County.
Southern Carolinas’ Conference (SCC)/3A
1. Charlotte Catholic; 2. Sun Valley; 3. Marvin Ridge; 4. Weddington; 5. Monroe; 6. Cuthbertson; 7. Piedmont; 8. Parkwood.
South Fork 2A Conference
1. Maiden; 2. East Lincoln; 3. Newton Conover; 4. Lincolnton; 5. West Lincoln; 6. Bandys; 7. North Lincoln; 8. Lake Norman Charter.
South Meck 7 Conference (SoMeck 7)/4A
1. Harding; 2. Providence; 3. West Mecklenburg; 4. South Mecklenburg; 5. Olympic; 6. Ardrey Kell; 7. Berry.
South Piedmont 1A Conference (SPC 1A)
1. Mountain Island Charter; 2. Bessemer City; 3. Thomas Jefferson Academy; 4. Union Academy; 5. Pine Lake Prep; 6. Cherryville; 7. Community School of Davidson; 8. Highland Tech.
South Piedmont Conference (SPC)/3A
1. A.L. Brown; 2. Jay M. Robinson; 3. Northwest Cabarrus; 4. Concord; 5. Central Cabarrus; 6. Cox Mill.
Southwestern Athletic 2A (SW2A) Conference
1. Shelby; 2. South Point; 3. East Rutherford; 4. East Gaston; 5. Chase; 6. R.S. Central.
Southwestern 4A (SW4A) Conference
1. Myers Park; 2. Butler; 3. Hickory Ridge; 4. Porter Ridge; 5. Rocky River; 6. Independence; 7. East Mecklenburg; 8. Garinger.
Western Highlands’ 1A/2A Conference
1. Mountain Heritage; 2. Mitchell; 3. Polk County; 4. Avery County; 5. Owen; 6. Madison.
Yadkin Valley Conference/1A
North Stanly; 2. North Rowan; 3. South Stanly; 4. Albemarle; 5. West Montgomery; 6. North Moore; 7. Chatham Central; 8. South Davidson.
South Carolina
Region IV, AAAAA
1. Northwestern; 2. Rock Hill; 3. Nation Ford; 4. Clover; 5. Fort Mill.
Region III, AAAA
1. South Pointe (SC); 2. York; 3. Lancaster; 4. Ridge View; 5. Westwood; 6. Richland Northeast.
Region IV, AAA
1. Chester; 2. Fairfield Central; 3. Indian Land; 4. Camden; 5. Keenan.
Region IV, AA
1. Central Pageland; 2. Chesterfield; 3. Lee Central; 4. Andrew Jackson; 5. Buford; 6. Lewisville; 7. North Central.
Region II, A
Lamar; 2. Timmonsville; 3. Great Falls; 4. McBee.
*Note: Conference predictions compiled from each conference’s coaches’ predictions.
-Compiled by Jay Edwards
