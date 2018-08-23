Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) and the Panthers debuted a new uniform combo last week against the Bills. On Friday, against Tom Brady and the Patriots, Carolina will debut another.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) and the Panthers debuted a new uniform combo last week against the Bills. On Friday, against Tom Brady and the Patriots, Carolina will debut another. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

You won’t believe the uniform combo the Panthers will wear vs. Tom Brady, Patriots

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

August 23, 2018 10:54 PM

In last week’s exhibition game with Miami, the Panthers wore their electric blue jerseys with white pants. That was believed to be the first time the team had worn that combination.

And Friday, when Tom Brady comes to town, Carolina will debut another new combination.

The Panthers will wear the blue jerseys with black pants. (Nothing white, except for numbers and trim, and it’s not even Labor Day yet.)

The team made the announcement on its official Twitter account Thursday night.

