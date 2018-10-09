What impact will Hurricane Michael have on this week’s high school football schedule?

Just three weeks after Hurricane Florence devastated parts of North Carolina, another storm is taking aim at the Carolinas.
But unlike Florence, which simply hovered over the state, Hurricane Michael is expected to race through the Carolinas, having its biggest impact Thursday. However, tropical moisture not directly connected to the storm is forecast to bring some heavy rain to the Carolinas in advance of the hurricane Wednesday.
That means Michael’s biggest impact will be on Thursday sports events -- boys’ soccer and junior varsity football.
By Friday afternoon, what’s left of Michael is forecast to be pushing off the North Carolina coast into the Atlantic.
The Friday night high school football schedule, in the Charlotte-area, should be OK, with clear skies and the coolest temperatures so far this season -- probably in the 60s at kickoff.
The only problem would be possible left-over flooding from the storm and power outages, should Michael’s winds be strong enough to cause widespread wind damage.
Forecasters say they expect the center of Michael to pass about 75 miles east of Charlotte, which would put the greatest threat of strong winds and rain Thursday in the Sandhills and coastal areas.
Already in the eastern part of the state, at least 10 high school football games have been moved to Wednesday or Saturday.
