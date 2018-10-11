North Carolina’s 9th District Democratic and Republican Congressional candidates face off in their first debate

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) redesigned the city's bus grid from a spoke-and-hub to a grid-like network starting Oct. 1, 2018. The changes are meant to benefit the majority of commuters, but some are struggling to adapt.
Opening night of the Broadway smash "Hamilton" in Charlotte. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton runs from Wednesday through Nov. 4, and is the biggest Broadway show to hit Charlotte.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is glad to be back with his team not only after a 4-game suspension to begin the season, but also the illness of one parent and the death of another during the same time period.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office released a Facebook video of potential clues that include a Dr. Seus book and a concert t-shirt that relate to Asha Degree, a 9-year-old who was reported missing Feb. 14, 2000.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks about the importance of yards after the catch following Sunday's win over the New York Giants 33-31 at Bank of America Stadium. Newton says that the receivers are peaking at the right time.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has high praise for second-year wide receiver Curtis Samuel who Newton refers to as Cupid. Samuel had a pass reception and run during first quarter action that resulted in a touchdown against the New York Giants.
