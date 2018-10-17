State trooper shot and killed during traffic stop in eastern NC. Suspect in custody.

A North Carolina State Trooper was shot and killed early Wednesday, south of the Columbus County town of Whiteville, according to First Sgt. Michael Baker with the State Highway Patrol.
TV station WECT identified the trooper as Kevin Conner, but the NC Highway Patrol has not confirmed his identity.
The shooting occurred at about 12:15 a.m., during a traffic stop on US 701 near Sellers Town Road, Baker said in a press release. The trooper was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive, Baker said.
“Authorities were able to locate the suspect and place him in custody after an extensive search of the surrounding area,” said Baker in the release.
TV station WWAY is reporting the suspect was caught about 4 a.m. in Columbus County’s Flair Bluff community, which is about two hours south of Raleigh.
