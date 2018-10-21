Hough High senior wide receiver Nolan Groulx has committed to Wake Forest
20 Observer-area players, including 7 from Mecklenburg County, named to N.C. Shrine Bowl

October 21, 2018 02:52 PM

The Shrine Bowl released its rosters Sunday for the 2018 game. There are 20 Observer-area players on the 44-man N.C. roster, including seven from Mecklenburg County.

Some of the top senior public school players in North Carolina will face their S.C. counterparts in the annual Shrine game Dec. 15 at Wofford College.

Four area players made the S.C. roster: Rock Hill Northwestern DB Fentrell Cypress and receiver Jamario Holley; and Rock Hill South Pointe DB Jaylen Mahoney and OL Jackson Chappell.

Here are the Observer area players on the N.C. roster:

Prince Bemah, LB, Gastonia Huss

Kennique Bonner-Steward, QB, Hough

Derek Boykins, LB, Central Cabarrus

Elijah Bowick, WR, Myers Park

Khafre Brown, WR, West Mecklenburg

Isaac Chapman, OL, Alexander Central

CJ Clark, DL, North Stanly

Jack Cutler, OL, South Iredell

Tony Davis, DB, Gastonia Huss

Larry Dowdy, OL, Belmont South Point

Nolan Groulx, WR, Hough

Billy Hambrook, OL, Charlotte Catholic

Sam Hartsell, OL, Concord

Isaiah Helms, OL, West Caldwell

Sam Howell, QB, Indian Trail Sun Valley

Drew Little, LS, North Stanly

Demetrius Mauney, RB, East Rutherford

Parker Moorer, OL, Mallard Crek

Jacob Roberts, LB, Mallard Creek

Jaylon Scott, LB, Shelby

