20 Observer-area players, including 7 from Mecklenburg County, named to N.C. Shrine Bowl

The Shrine Bowl released its rosters Sunday for the 2018 game. There are 20 Observer-area players on the 44-man N.C. roster, including seven from Mecklenburg County.
Some of the top senior public school players in North Carolina will face their S.C. counterparts in the annual Shrine game Dec. 15 at Wofford College.
▪ Four area players made the S.C. roster: Rock Hill Northwestern DB Fentrell Cypress and receiver Jamario Holley; and Rock Hill South Pointe DB Jaylen Mahoney and OL Jackson Chappell.
Here are the Observer area players on the N.C. roster:
Prince Bemah, LB, Gastonia Huss
Kennique Bonner-Steward, QB, Hough
Derek Boykins, LB, Central Cabarrus
Elijah Bowick, WR, Myers Park
Khafre Brown, WR, West Mecklenburg
Isaac Chapman, OL, Alexander Central
CJ Clark, DL, North Stanly
Jack Cutler, OL, South Iredell
Tony Davis, DB, Gastonia Huss
Larry Dowdy, OL, Belmont South Point
Nolan Groulx, WR, Hough
Billy Hambrook, OL, Charlotte Catholic
Sam Hartsell, OL, Concord
Isaiah Helms, OL, West Caldwell
Sam Howell, QB, Indian Trail Sun Valley
Drew Little, LS, North Stanly
Demetrius Mauney, RB, East Rutherford
Parker Moorer, OL, Mallard Crek
Jacob Roberts, LB, Mallard Creek
Jaylon Scott, LB, Shelby
