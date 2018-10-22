Former NFL star Rae Carruth released from prison after serving almost 19 years for murder plot

Former Carolina Panther wide Rae Carruth was released from prison Oct. 22, 2018, after serving almost 19 years for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's son Chancellor Lee at the time of the murder.
Authors of Israeli cookbook tour Charlotte

Authors of Israeli cookbook tour Charlotte

Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook visit Charlotte on a tour of their new book "Israeli Soul". They visited La Shish Kabob and Golden Bakery in East Charlotte to try the taste of the city's Middle Eastern food scene.

Cam says there's no need to worry

Cam says there’s no need to worry

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says there's no need to worry and change anything, they just need to reinforce some things and get back to playing Carolina Panthers-style football.

Full documentary: Carruth

Full documentary: Carruth

A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999, NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams murdered.

