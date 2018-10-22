Former NFL star Rae Carruth released from prison after serving almost 19 years for murder plot
Former Carolina Panther wide Rae Carruth was released from prison Oct. 22, 2018, after serving almost 19 years for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's son Chancellor Lee at the time of the murder.
Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook visit Charlotte on a tour of their new book "Israeli Soul". They visited La Shish Kabob and Golden Bakery in East Charlotte to try the taste of the city's Middle Eastern food scene.
Over the last 16 years, the city of Charlotte has spent or committed $124 million to affordable housing. Next month, city leaders will ask voters for $50 million more. But the money hasn’t helped people like Curtis Simpson.