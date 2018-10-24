Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin have 2 teams each in state finals Saturday

Charlotte Country Day’s volleyball team, Charlotte Latin’s girls’ tennis squad, and the field hockey teams from both schools will represent Mecklenburg County in Saturday’s private school state championships.
Also playing for titles in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs Saturday will be the soccer teams from Gaston Christian and Gaston Day, and the volleyball team from Gaston Day..
They were all winners in Tuesday’s semifinal round.
Charlotte Country Day edged Durham Academy 3-2 in the 4A volleyball semifinals and will travel to top-seeded North Raleigh Christian in the finals.
In 4A tennis, second seed Charlotte Latin blanked Raleigh Ravenscroft 5-0 and will meet top seed Durham Academy in the finals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Winston-Salem’s Salem Academy.
In field hockey, Charlotte Latin blanked Durham Academy and Charlotte Country Day downed Cary Academy, setting up an all-Charlotte final at 11 a.m. Saturday at Latin.
The Gaston Christian soccer team will travel to Wilmington Cape Fear Academy for the 3A title Saturday, while Gaston Day meets Fayetteville Academy for the 2A crown at 1 p.m. Saturday at High Point Westchester Country Day.
Gaston Day’s volleyball team, reaching the state finals for the first time, will meet Fayetteville Freedom Christian for the title at 1 p.m. Saturday at Carmel Christian.
Here is a look at Tuesday’s private school semifinal playoffs:
Featured performers
Sidney Bing (Gaston Day volleyball): Bing had 47 assists and 13 digs as Gaston Day blanked Statesville Christian 3-0 in the 2A semifinals.
Corey Chambers (Gaston Day soccer): Chambers registered his 12th shutout of the season in goal as the Spartans blanked Wayne Country Day 2-0 in the 2A semifinals.
Caroline Juckett (Charlotte Latin field hockey): Juckett scored two goals in the Hawks’ 3-2 overtime victory over Durham Academy in the playoff semifinals.
Davis McBee (Gaston Christian soccer): McBee scored twice in the Eagles’ 4-2 3A semifinal victory over top seed Wilmington Coastal Christian.
Amanda Sambach (Concord Cannon School golf): Sambach blistered the Country Club of Whispering Pines course, with a two-day total of nine-under-par 135. That was good enough to win medalist honors by 12 strokes and lead Cannon School to a 75-shot margin over victory for the Division 1 team state title.
Kayla Spangler (Charlotte Country Day volleyball): Spangler’s 50 assists, 14 digs, four kills and one ace helped the Buccaneers edge Durham Academy 3-2 in the 4A semifinals.
Kelly Topiwala (Carmel Christian golf): Topiwala shot rounds of 77 and 73, finishing second in the medalist race but leading her team to the Division 2 state championship.
Boys’ soccer
CLASS 4A
Raleigh Ravenscroft 3, Charlotte Latin 2: The third-seeded Hawks closed out their season 12-8-1. Ravenscroft scored a goal in the match’s opening three minutes, and Latin never was able to take the lead. Ravenscroft will travel to High Point Wesleyan in Saturday’s finals.
CLASS 3A
Gaston Christian 4, Wilmington Coastal Christian 2: Davis McBee scored two goals, Frank Lopez had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Neely had a goal and two assists for the fourth-seeded Eagles in their upset of the top seeds.
CLASS 2A
Gaston Day 2, Wayne Country Day 0: The top-seeded Spartans got a first-half goal by Max Wright and a game-clinching tally by Alonzo Edmond with three minutes remaining. Goalkeeper Corey Chambers registered his 12th shutout of the season.
Girls’ field hockey
Charlotte Country Day 3, Cary Academy 0: The second-seeded Buccaneers ran their record to 12-3-2 and gained a berth in the title match.
Charlotte Latin 3, Durham Academy 2 (OT): The top-seeded Hawks needed two overtimes to conquer Durham Academy. Caroline Juckett scored two goals and Myah Pease scored once for Latin, now 10-0. Charlotte Latin and Charlotte Country Day split a pair of matches this season, with Latin winning 2-0 on Oct. 11 after Country Day won 2-1 on Oct. 2.
Girls’ golf
DIVISION 1
Concord Cannon School lapped the field at Country Club of Whispering Pines in Moore County, winning the team title by an amazing 75 strokes. Cannon School finished with a team score of 431, with Charlotte Latin (506) second. Providence Day (535) was sixth.
Cannon School freshman Amanda Sambach captured medalist honors, with a nine-under-par 135. She had rounds of 64 and 71. Second was teammate Muskan Uppal (76-71-147), and Charlotte Latin’s Alexis Sudijianta (76-72-148) was third.
DIVISION 2
Carmel Christian won the team title by 22 shots, with a 501. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy was second. Carolina Crumrine of Cape Fear won medalist honors, shooting a 74-74-148. Kelly Topiwala of Carmel Christian was second, with a 77-73-150.
Girls’ tennis
CLASS 4A
Charlotte Latin 5, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0: The Hawks, seeded second, improved to 14-4.
Durham Academy 5, Charlotte Christian 0: The fourth-seeded Knights finished their season 14-2 with a loss to No. 1 seed Durham Academy (18-1).
Girls’ volleyball
(individual set scores in parentheses)
CLASS 4A
Charlotte Country Day 3, Durham Academy 2 (25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13): Zoe Weatherington had 38 kills, 18 digs and two aces, and Kayla Spangler had 50 assists, 14 digs, four kills and an ace. The Buccaneers improved to 19-2.
North Raleigh Christian 3, Providence Day 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-14): Providence Day, the fourth seed, finished with a 12-13 record.
CLASS 2A
Fayetteville Freedom Christian 3, Davidson Day 0: Second-seeded Davidson Day finished its season 25-3.
Gaston Day 3, Statesville Christian 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-14): Sidney Bing led the Spartans with 47 assists and 13 digs, and Lauralee Hurst had 20 kills and 18 digs. Gaston Day, the top seed, improved to 22-8. Fourth-seeded Statesville Christian finished 16-12.
