East Meck to forfeit final 2 football games after bench clearing incident (w/video)

East Mecklenburg High will forfeit the final two games of its high school season, Eagles principal Rick Parker told the Observer.

Parker said the N.C. High School Athletic Association informed the school that its entire team would be suspended for two games following an incident in the third quarter of Monday’s 41-7 loss to Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.

The ruling will end the Eagles’ season. Video has now surfaced of the incident, from two angles.

“What happened was our team and (Hickory Ridge) violated the NCHSAA rules (Monday) night in the game resulting in a two game suspension,” Parker said via text. “Our team should not have got caught up in it and I support the State (sic) decision. That kind of behavior will not be tolerated. That is not how we represent East Meck or our community. We are better than that. I hate it for our players but it is a life lesson for them and they will become stronger from it.”





A player from Hickory Ridge, who formerly attended East Mecklenburg, made a tackle near the East Mecklenburg bench, and the momentum of the play carried both players into the East Meck sidelines.

According to officials from both schools, the players got tangled up as they attempted to separate. The Hickory Ridge player, according to Hickory Ridge coaches, was carried towards the East Meck student section where the Hickory Ridge players eventually came to get him, prompting a fight.

Officials eventually restored order and stopped the game with three minutes left in the third quarter. No players were suspended after the game.

East Mecklenburg was scheduled to play at Butler Friday and against Rocky River at home Nov. 9. The Eagles will finish the season at 1-10.

It is unclear if Hickory Ridge will suffer a similar penalty. NCHSAA spokesperson James Alverson said the association will not confirm penalties or violations, saying confirmation must come from the schools.

Hickory Ridge (5-4) is still in the playoff hunt. It is scheduled to play Indian Trail Porter Ridge at home Friday and at home against Myers Park Nov. 9.