More than 2M people in NC have voted. Here’s a snapshot of who’s voted and where.

More than 2 million North Carolina voters cast their ballots throughout the early voting period, which ended on Saturday night. The state’s final early-voting statistics, released overnight, reflect a heightened interest among voters compared to the last non-presidential election in 2014.

Four years ago, according to data from the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement, 18 percent of North Carolina’s 6.6 million registered voters cast their ballots early. This year, 29 percent of voters in the state did so. Overall, 2,038,810 of North Carolina’s 7,067,260 registered voters cast their ballots early.

Some of the key points from the early-voting data:

▪ Though it is not surprising, the early-voting turnout in North Carolina for this election, which is Tuesday, did not compare to that of the 2016 presidential election. In 2016, more than 3.1 million North Carolina voters (46 percent of the state’s registered voters at the time) voted early.

▪ Despite the strong early-voting turnout for a mid-term election, voters who identified themselves as either Democrats or Republicans comprised a smaller share of that overall turnout than they did four years ago. In 2014, voters who’d registered as Democrats accounted for 47.3 percent of the early-voting turnout, while registered Republicans accounted for 32.1 percent of the turnout. This year, Democrats accounted for 42.5 percent of the early-voting turnout, while Republicans represented 30.3 percent.

▪ Similarly, both white and black voters comprised a slightly smaller share of the early turnout than they did four years ago, meaning that other races made up the difference. Voters who identified themselves as Asian, Indian American or “other” — as well as those who didn’t designate their race — all comprised a slightly higher portion of those who voted early.

▪ While both Democrat- and Republican-affiliated voters comprised a smaller share of the early turnout, compared to 2014, unaffiliated voters comprised a larger share. Four years ago, 20.4 percent of North Carolina’s early voters had no affiliation to any political party. This year, unaffiliated voters represented 26.9 percent of those who cast their ballots early.

▪ Younger voters accounted for more of the early-voting turnout than they did four years ago. In 2014, voters between the ages of 18 and 29 accounted for 5.9 percent of the turnout. This year, 9.1 percent of early voters were in that age range. Voters between the ages of 30 and 44 also increased their share of the turnout, by almost 3 percent, compared to four years ago.

▪ The increased turnout this year, compared to the last mid-term election, held true regardless of voters’ location. In 99 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, voters cast their ballots early at a higher rate than they did four years ago. Halifax County was the state’s only county where that didn’t happen, though its early-voting rate remained nearly identical (14.4 percent in 2014; 14.1 percent this year).

▪ In the Triangle, Durham, Orange and Wake County all saw double-digit increases, by percentage, in early-voting turnout. So did Mecklenburg County, which is home to Charlotte.

▪ By percentage, Durham County saw the largest increase in the state in early voting, compared to 2014. Four years ago, 16.7 percent of its voters voted early; this year 36.2 percent of its voters did so. The 19.5 percent increase was the highest in the state. Orange County saw a 16.4 percent increase in early voting (22.4 percent to 38.8 percent). That was the third-highest increase in the state. Wake County had the ninth-highest increase in the state (14.8 percent in 2014 to 28.9 percent this year; an increase of 14.1 percent).

▪ Forty of North Carolina’s 100 counties saw double-digit increases, by percentage, in early voting compared to the last mid-term election. Overall, Chatham County voters voted early at a higher rate than those in any other county. In Chatham, 44.8 percent of voters cast their ballots early. In Onslow County, 14 percent of voters voted early, which was the lowest early-voting turnout among any county in the state.