Saturday’s swimming/wrestling/track roundup: Rock Hill, Weddington win meet titles

Rock Hill had two champions and a pair of runner-up finishers Saturday and captured the E.B. Memorial Clash at the Creek wrestling tournament at Mallard Creek High.
Meanwhile, Weddington swept the boys and girls divisions of a big indoor track meet in Southern Pines.
In wrestling, Rock Hill finished with 176 points, outdistancing second-place East Rowan, which had 126.5. The host Mavericks finished third, with 119 points.
Rock Hill’s champions were Alex English (170 pounds) and Devon Rice (285). Rice, a senior, ran his season record to 22-0 with a 3-2 decision in the championship over previously unbeaten Isaac Chapman (14-1) of Alexander Central.
In addition to the two second-place finishers, Rock Hill also had one wrestler finish third and another in fourth place.
Mallard Creek also had a pair of champions, in Jordan Norman (160) and Marvin Rich (182).
In a feature championship match at 126 points, Independence’s Alex Jordan edged Luke Masterton of Central Cabarrus 2-1. It was the first loss in 22 matches this season for Masterton.
Rounding out the top 10 in team scoring were Providence (110.5), China Grove Carson (108.5), Providence Day (107), Salisbury (106), Kernersville Glenn (103.5), Ardrey Kell (99) and Alexander Central (98).
Trailing were East Mecklenburg (92), Kannapolis Brown (87), East Gaston (62.5), Central Cabarrus (61), Eastern Randolph (60.5), Myers Park and Olympic (tied at 60), South Rowan (57), Lake Norman (56), Richmond Senior (49.5), West Mecklenburg (40), Pembroke Purnell Swett (34), Independence (29) and Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (16).
Other weight class champions were: Marcus Jackson of Central Cabarrus (106), a freshman who improved his record to 25-0); Joseph Nicholson, Richmond Senior (113); Nathaniel Friedman, Providence Day (120), who is now 23-0; Michael Lowry, Salisbury (132); Logan Lambert, South Rowan (138); Oren Bost, East Rowan (145); Silfredo Hernandez, Kernersville Glenn (152); Eric Hudson, West Mecklenburg (195); and Ishmael Williams, Ardrey Kell (220), who is now 19-0.
Newton-Conover wins
Spenser Harris captured the 126-pound title, leading Newton-Conover to the team championship in the Headlock on Hunger/Theraworx Protect the Great Smoky Mountains tournament at the US Cellular Center in Asheville.
The Red Devils finished with 193.5 points, edging Cherokee (Ga.), with 177. Canton Pisgah scored 156.5 points for third place. Pisgah and fourth-place Robbinsville each had three weight class champions, but Newton-Conover piled up points with second-place and third-place finishers.
Forest City Chase finished 17th in the 22-team field with 54 points.
Maiden tournament
Behind six weight class champions, Avery County edged Claremont Bunker Hill to win the Maiden Christmas Tournament.
Avery County finished with 180 points, to 177 for Bunker Hill. Other teams were East Lincoln (142.5), North Gaston (134.5), Catawba Bandys (130.5), South Caldwell (87), South Iredell (84.5), Gastonia Forestview (65.5), Maiden (38) and Lawndale Burns (31).
Winning titles for Avery County were Joe Jordan (106), Ethan Shell (113), River Griffith (132), Jonah Hayes (138), Lucas Andrews (170) and Levi Andrews (220).
Bunker Hill had three champs – Cayman Carpenter (126), Garrett Icard (182) and Gabriel Guess (195).
Other champions were Christopher Kerley, South Iredell (120); Colby Teague, Bandys (145); Dustin Herman, South Caldwell (152); Kameron Miller, Forestview (160); and Josh Voelkel, South Caldwell (285).
Tiger Holiday Classic
Mooresville took third place and Hough finished sixth in the 42-team Tiger Holiday Classic at Chapel Hill. South Dade (Fla.) won the team title with 276.5 points, followed by Somerset (Fla.) Academy, with 210.5. Mooresville had 167 points. Hough totaled 113.5 points.
Other Charlotte-area teams were Unionville Piedmont, seventh with 110.5; R-S Central, eighth with 108; and Morganton Freedom, 15th with 82.
Two area wrestlers won championships – Hough’s Richard Turner at 106 pounds, and Mooresville’s Silas Shaw at 145. Turner has a 19-0 record this season, and Shaw is 27-0.
Finishing second were Piedmont’s Bailey Wicker (120) and Josh Blatt (138); Mooresville’s Isaac Byers (152) and John Jimenez (220); and Freedom’s Clay Beach (132).
Blatt suffered his first loss in 13 matches this season, falling 12-8 in the finals to Joshua Swain of South Dade.
Blackhawk Duals
Ashe County and North Iredell were among area teams competing in this dual-meet style tournament at West Wilkes High.
Ashe County 54, Boonville Starmount 28: Zachariah Bare (220) led the Huskies, winning by pin in 35 seconds.
Ashe County 42, West Iredell 41: Zachariah Bare moved up to the 285-pound class and won by pin, lifting the Huskies to victory. Caleb Alford (152) and Seth Williamson (170) were among West Iredell’s pin winners.
North Iredell 45, Ashe County 33: Jacob Lister (132) and Patrick Mahaffey (152) each won by pins in less than a minute for North Iredell.
Weddington sweeps track
Weddington captured the team titles in the boys’ and girls’ divisions of the Patriot Holiday Invitational Indoor meet at Southern Pines Pinecrest.
In the boys’ competition, the Warriors were easy winners, piling up 147 points to 75 for runner-up Southwest Guilford.
Emerson Douds won the 55-meter dash and the 300 dash for Weddington, and Kyle Durham (1,000 meters) and Nate Joster (3,200 meters) also took first’s for the Warriors. Nick Callis (pole vault) and Stephen Larson (3,200) finished second.
Weddington also took the 4-by-800 and 4-by-400 relays. The 4-by-800 team won by 19 seconds over its closest finisher.
The girls’ competition was closer, with Weddington’s 117.5 points edging second-place Winston-Salem Parkland’s 100.5. Richmond Senior finished 14th in the 18-team field, with 12.5 points.
Weddington’s winners were Sarah Bechtel (1,000 meters), Kathleen Abrams (3,200) and Sami Eberhard (pole vault). Finishing second were Elizabeth Starkie (1,000) and Emma Jones (3,200). The Warriors also won the 4-by-800 and 4-by-200 relays.
