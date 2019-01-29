Phi Delta Theta fraternity returns to USC’s campus after 19-year hiatus

The University of South Carolina has a new fraternity on campus.
Phi Delta Theta’s South Carolina Beta chapter, after not being on USC’s campus for 19 years, has officially returned, the fraternity said in a release.
The fraternity has been active on campus since March 2018, but was only a “colony,” meaning the 86 members weren’t technically a part of the fraternity until their Jan. 25 initiation.
“This is kind of like a restart,” said Tyler Wilson, from Phi Delta Theta’s national organization. “All 86 members were initiated this weekend.”
In order to be initiated as official brothers of Phi Delta Theta, the USC chapter had to recruit enough members to be near the size of the average USC fraternity and have at least a 2.75 chapter-wide average grade point average, Wilson said.
Last spring, the fraternity’s average GPA was 3.36, Wilson said. What’s more, the fraternity raised $9,160 for USC’s Dance Marathon, which benefits Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, Wilson said.
“All of that was done through their own accord and of their own willpower,” Wilson said of the fraternity’s fundraising.
The chapter was originally installed at USC’s campus in 1882 and closed most recently in 2000 for failing to recruit enough members, Wilson said.
