How much overtime pay do public workers in Charlotte earn? Search our database.

By Gavin Off

February 04, 2019 10:42 AM

Overtime pay doubles for some emergency service employees

Overtime pay has more than doubled for some MEDIC workers in Charlotte, N.C. That may be dangerous.
Overtime at Mecklenburg County public agencies has soared in recent years, allowing some workers to more than double their pay.

A Charlotte Observer review of state data found that Charlotte and Mecklenburg County doled out more overtime in recent years than any other local governments. And as overtime to public workers has surged in recent years, Mecklenburg County’s largest agencies have busted their overtime budgets.

Read the Observer’s investigation here.

Search the database below to see how much public workers were paid in salary and in overtime.

