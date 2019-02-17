Latest News

Was Anthony Hamilton’s NBA All-Star national anthem a win? Well, it wasn’t Fergie.

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 17, 2019 08:46 PM

Local singing sensation Anthony Hamilton did a very Anthony Hamilton-style version of the national anthem, and unlike Fergie’s a year ago, this one didn’t bring forth bemused expressions from the players or inspire social media memes-a-many.

And it really sat well with a lot of people, including one of the biggest rap stars of all time.

Of course, Hamilton’s version was a little reminiscent of the famous 1983 Marvin Gaye version, as he inserted a little R&B and a little jazz into the Star Spangled banner, and that didn’t sit well with everyone.

And just for giggles, here’s Fergie’s

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

