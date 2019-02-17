Was Anthony Hamilton’s NBA All-Star national anthem a win? Well, it wasn’t Fergie.

Local singing sensation Anthony Hamilton did a very Anthony Hamilton-style version of the national anthem, and unlike Fergie’s a year ago, this one didn’t bring forth bemused expressions from the players or inspire social media memes-a-many.
And it really sat well with a lot of people, including one of the biggest rap stars of all time.
Of course, Hamilton’s version was a little reminiscent of the famous 1983 Marvin Gaye version, as he inserted a little R&B and a little jazz into the Star Spangled banner, and that didn’t sit well with everyone.
And just for giggles, here’s Fergie’s
