Bizarre injury in UNC game limits Duke’s Zion Williamson to 33 seconds of play

Duke star Zion Williamson broke his shoe on the first possession of Wednesday’s UNC-Duke game. He literally busted through his left white Nike and appeared to clutch the back of his right knee or hamstring.
He went down just 33 seconds into the game.
“What a bizarre happening to start a game,” announcer Jay Bilas said.
Williamson was taken into the Duke locker room.
Update: Duke officials said Williamson would not return.
