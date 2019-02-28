Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus crashes into building, injuries reported

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus crashed into a building in north Charlotte Thursday morning.
Officials say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. off Statesville Avenue near Norris Avenue, blocking all inbound lanes of Statesville Avenue just south of Atando Avenue.
Students were aboard the bus at the time, according to WBTV’s Sharonne Hayes, who was on scene.
Worried parents arrived in the area shortly after the crash was reported.
Charlotte police say injuries are involved but did not provide details regarding the injuries.
According to Medic, who arrived on scene with a mass casualty bus, the injuries involved are minor.
There’s no word on which CMS school the bus served.Check back for updates to this developing story.
