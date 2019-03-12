Queens to host NCAA Division II Southeast regional

Queens University of Charlotte will have home-court advantage in its effort to return to the NCAA Division II men’s basketball Elite Eight.
The Royals are the highest-ranked team in the NCAA’s Southeast Region and were named host of the regional tournament that begins Saturday. The eight-team field also includes Lenoir-Rhyne and Catawba.
Queens was host of the Southeast regional last year and won the event, reaching the national semifinals before being eliminated.
The Royals (28-4) were regular-season champions of the South Atlantic Conference. They lost to Lenoir-Rhyne in the SAC tournament semifinals Saturday. Catawba then defeated Lenoir-Rhyne on Sunday for the tournament title.
Queens will face No. 8 seed Emmanuel (25-9) in the quarterfinals. Other quarterfinal games Saturday are No. 2 Augusta (26-5) vs. No. 7 Francis Marion (21-8); No. 3 USC Aiken (26-5) vs. No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne (21-10); and No. 4 Catawba (24-7) vs. No. 5 UNC Pembroke (21-9).
Emmanuel, from Franklin Springs, Ga., won the Conference Carolinas regular-season and tournament championships. The Lions are the only Conference Carolinas team in the regional field.
Augusta, the Peach Belt Conference regular-season and tournament champion, is among four teams from that conference. The others are USC Aiken, UNC Pembroke and Francis Marion.
Semifinals will be Sunday and the final next Tuesday. Game times will be announced later this week.
Wingate women named to field: Wingate has been named to the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament field. The Bulldogs, who finished second in the SAC’s regular season and runners-up in the league tournament, were seeded third in the eight-team Southeast Region.
Top seed and host for the event is Anderson (S.C.), the SAC regular-season and tournament champion.
Friday’s quarterfinal schedule: No. 3 Wingate vs. No. 6 Clayton (Ga.) State, noon; No. 2 North Georgia vs. No. 7 Emmanuel, 2:30; No. 1 Anderson vs. No. 8 Barton, 5; and No. 4 Carson-Newman vs. No. 5 Lander, 7:30.
