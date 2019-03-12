Police ID body found with animal cartoon coat. They still don’t know how he died.

Police have identified the body of a man found with an animal cartoon coat off a North Carolina road, but his death remains a mystery.

Matthews police detectives identified the man as 46-year-old Shawn Antonio Horton of Charlotte, according to a Matthews Police Department news release on Tuesday.





“As the investigation into what led to Mr. Horton’s tragic death continues, detectives are again asking for the public’s help with information regarding anyone who may have seen him in the last several weeks and where that was,” police wrote in the release.

A worker doing roadside cleanup found the body at about 11:30 a.m. Friday down an embankment in the 1800 block of East John Street, police said.

Horton “was known to wear the unique multicolored, hooded coat on a regular basis,” according to the release.

Police are stumped by the discovery of a body with an animal cartoon coat off a street in Matthews, North Carolina. Matthews Police Department

He also wore blue jeans and “light brown work-style boots” when police found his body, according to the department.





Horton also rode a purple and silver Huffy Stone Mountain bicycle in the Stallings, Matthews and Charlotte areas, police said. The bike was found damaged near his body.





Matthews Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.