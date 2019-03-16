Latest News

Armed suspect fatally shot outside stolen car in uptown Charlotte, police say

By Joe Marusak

March 16, 2019 11:54 AM

A carjacking victim in uptown Charlotte was on the phone with 911 as he watched a stranger approach and fatally shoot the suspect early Saturday, police said.

Other bullets hit a female bystander’s car in the same parking lot in the 300 block of West Trade Street and a nearby occupied apartment on Fifth Street, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Those bullets didn’t hit anyone, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the 20-year-old carjacking suspect, Brandon Christopher Clark, dead at the scene.

Police said they were interviewing several witnesses to the shooting but reported no suspect in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

