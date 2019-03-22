Missing Charlotte woman’s Mercedes-Benz found abandoned at Lake Wylie marina

A missing Charlotte woman’s Mercedes-Benz was found abandoned on Friday at a Lake Wylie marina, police said.
Family and friends of 39-year-old Vatsla Watkins have neither seen nor heard from her since she left home early Monday driving her silver, four-door 2004 Mercedes-Benz C230 sedan, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
Her car has a Carolina Panthers NC tag of 8215CP, according to police.
CMPD Providence Division officers went to her home on Tuesday afternoon and met with her family, police said in the release.
About 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers from CMPD’s Steele Creek Division found her car near the 16300 block of York Road, just south of the Buster Boyd Bridge on Lake Wylie. The car was at Pier 49 Marina, Fox 46 reported.
Officers from CMPD’s missing person and lake units searched for Watkins until 5 p.m., along with a police helicopter, K9 teams and Charlotte firefighters.
Officers with the missing person unit “are continuing their efforts in locating Ms. Watkins,” police said in a followup news release just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Anyone who sees Watkins or knows of her whereabouts should call 911, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD Detective J.L. Tuttle at 704-336-8340.
