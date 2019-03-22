Latest News

American Airlines passenger pees on woman’s luggage on flight to Charlotte, police say

By Joe Marusak

March 22, 2019 10:53 PM

A drunk passenger peed on another’s luggage during a flight from Chicago to Charlotte, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported, citing a police report.

In a statement late Friday to the Observer, airline officials said that “due to an intoxicated passenger, American Airlines requested law enforcement meet flight 1344 once it arrived in Charlotte at 12:52 a.m. on Thursday.”

The statement did not divulge further details about the incident, saying only that police would have to be contacted “for any additional details regarding criminal charges.”

The police report said the victim was a female passenger but did not list the sex of the drunk passenger, according to the station. The report also mentioned no charges against the inebriated passenger, WBTV reported.

CMPD public information officers could not be immediately reached by the Observer late Friday.

