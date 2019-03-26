NC teacher charged with multiple sexual assaults of former student at Christian school

A North Carolina teacher is accused of 78 sex offenses against a student who attended a Christian school, police said Tuesday.

Derone Martin McNeill, a 47-year-old teacher at Pressly Alternative School in Statesville, is accused of committing the assaults against a student at Statesville Christian School, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.

McNeill taught at Statesville Christian School when the student was assaulted multiple times from February 2012 through May 2014, WSOC-TV reported.

Statesville police charged McNeill with 26 counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree forcible sex offense and sexual activity with a student, according to an Iredell-Statesville Schools news release.

Police had yet to arrest McNeill by Tuesday afternoon, the (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported..

Police believe none of the assaults occurred on school grounds, WBTV reported. Iredell-Statesville Schools hired McNeill in May 2017, as a teacher assistant and bus driver, according to the news release by the school system.

McNeill was suspended with pay on Tuesday pending the investigation, according to the Iredell-Statesville release. Police filed the arrest warrants against McNeill on Tuesday, according to the Record & Landmark.

Police began investigating after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report on March 7 of a 2012 sex assault against the student, WBTV reported. Sheriff’s investigators forwarded the case to the Statesville police because the case was in their jurisdiction, according to the Record & Landmark.