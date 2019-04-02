Young prospects? Sure … but Knights also focus on veterans

The Charlotte Knights will open their season Thursday with a mix of experienced players, like Nicky Delmonico, right, and White Sox prospects. Delmonico, an outfielder, played 88 games with Chicago in 2018 but dealt with several injuries during the season. AP

Managing a Class AAA baseball team is not just about getting young prospects ready to play at the major league level, Charlotte Knights’ manager Mark Grudzielanek says.

“The job is to get everyone ready to reach the big leagues,” he said.

A year ago, two of the Chicago White Sox’s brightest young prospects, Michael Kopech and Eloy Jimenez, came through Charlotte.

This season, which begins Thursday night when the Knights host the Durham Bulls at BB&T Ballpark, there will once again be a few young White Sox prospects. Chicago’s farm system is ranked No. 4 in baseball by Minor League Baseball’s website.

But Grudzielanek and his staff also will be working to get some older players ready for the majors.

“This is an older team,” Grudzielanek said. “Some of these guys have been up there (majors) and are back because there’s a flaw in what they do. We’ll work to fix those flaws.”

And for the younger players?

“We develop them,” he said. “That’s what the minor leagues are for.”

A mix of young talent and experience is often the formula for winning at the minor league level. Whether this Knights team challenges for an International League title will be decided, in part, by personnel decisions made by White Sox officials during the season.

“Winning and weather are two things that I don’t have control of,” said Dan Rajkowski, the Knights’ chief operating officer.

But Grudzielanek said there are things he likes about this team.

“Our bullpen should be strong,” he said. “And offensively, we have the kind of team that will force opponents to play defense. We’ll work the count.”

He said it’s almost a certainty that the Knights team taking the field Thursday night will look a lot different as the season goes on. He noted there were more than 100 personnel changes last season.

“But there’s one thing I’m consistent about,” he said. “That’s playing to win. With what you have (roster), you play to win – every night out. That’s what it’s about.”

So here’s a look at some of the younger prospects and veterans who will start the season in Charlotte – or who might be on the Knights’ roster before the season ends.

The prospects

Dylan Cease, RHP, 23: This power pitcher, with a fastball that hits 100 mph, will start the season in Charlotte. “His control is coming around,” Grudzielanek said. Getting control of his fastball, curve and slider is considered a key for Cease to reach the majors.

Zack Collins, C, 24: As a hitter, Collins is almost ready for the majors now, scouts say. Grudzielanek and his staff will be working on Collins’ defense.

Nick Madrigal, 2B, 22: A former Oregon State standout, Madrigal batted .303 in Single-A last season and likely will start there in 2019. White Sox officials hope he’ll reach Charlotte this summer.

Luis Robert, OF, 21: Robert, who defected from Cuba in 2016, has exceptional power and speed. Analysts expect him to start in Single-A, but he could join the Knights before the 2019 season ends.

Experienced prospects

Jordan Stephens, P, 26: He had a career-high 28 starts last year, 21 of those with Charlotte. Stephens, who analysts peg as a middle reliever in the majors, nearly made the White Sox roster this spring.

Nicky Delmonico, OF, 26: He played 88 games with the White Sox a year ago but had several injuries and was displaced in the Chicago outfield this spring.

Preston Tucker, OF, 28: Tucker had a strong start last season with the Atlanta Braves but then slipped. The White Sox will try to get him major league-ready again.