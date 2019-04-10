When The Masters begins Thursday, here are five things to watch – including the weather

Rain, which hit Augusta National during the practice rounds, is expected to be a bigger threat during the tournament (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Augusta National Golf Club has perfected almost everything about presenting the biggest golf tournament in the world, but they still haven’t be able to control the weather.





Thunderstorms loom in the forecast this week, with the grimmest predictions arriving on the weekend with the potential to wreak havoc on the tournament’s conclusion. The last Monday finish at the Masters was 1983, when Seve Ballesteros won his second green jacket.

The weather might play a major role in the season’s first major championship. Here are five things to watch for beyond the usual favorites in the 83rdMasters Tournament.

1. Bombers vs. bomb cyclone

While the golf course includes an extensive sub-air system under greens and landing areas that can suck much of the half-inch of rain that fell Monday and Tuesday, players will encounter a softer course than usual. And there’s more rain to come, particularly on Sunday when the odds for thunderstorms and heavier rain loom as the highest of the week.

“Mother Nature has provided a few challenges during our preparations this year,” Masters chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday.

Augusta National received four times the amount of normal rainfall during the overseeding period, leaving behind a much lusher course. “And given the recent rainfall, the course will not play as firm and as fast as we would like it,” Ridley conceded.

That’s good news for someone like Rory McIlroy who thrives in softer conditions.

How soft remains to be seen.

2. ‘Buehler ... Buehler’

Jordan Spieth hasn’t won since the 2017 British Open. He’s slipped from No. 1 in the world in 2015 to No. 33. He hasn’t finished better than 30th in a stroke-play event all season.

But Spieth is an Augusta National savant, tying the scoring record in his 2015 victory. Few have ever conjured the Masters magic as consistently, as he’s been in the Sunday hunt in all five career Masters starts including a final-round charge last year that threatened the single-round scoring record before coming up short. His expectations haven’t diminished.

“I feel like I’m on the rise right now,” he said. “That’s just the way I feel. I don’t think I need results to prove anything otherwise. I know where my game is at and I know that good things are coming soon.”

Jordan Spieth hits out of the bunker on the second hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel AP

3. For recreational purposes only

With last year’s Supreme Court ruling striking down federal law prohibiting legalized sports gambling, golf is embracing the future when wagering on the top finishers in tournaments will become as commonplace in America as it is in the rest of the world.

With that in mind, here are a few Ladbrokes longshots with enough value to keep an eye on for a potential high finish: Marc Leishman (50/1), Ian Poulter (80/1), Augusta native Charles Howell III (125/1) and in-form rookies Matt Wallace (150/1) and Justin Harding (250/1).

4. Old Man Par vs. Ageless Phil

Phil Mickelson will play his 100th official Masters round on Friday. That’s a big number for a player still considered a factor in the tournament. More attention will be focused on Mickelson’s attempt in June to finally complete his career slam in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach – where he won the PGA Tour event in February. But the 48-year-old, left-hander has a legitimate chance to break Jack Nicklaus’ age record (46) if he can capture a fourth green jacket this weekend.

Just don’t ask him about it. Mickelson is masterful at deflecting all questions about his age.

Phil Mickelson, shown with Jon Rahm, could become the oldest ever winner of the Masters this week. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum AP

5. All the Masters, all the time

Whether your favorite golfer is Webb Simpson or Kevin O’Connell, for the first time in tournament golf history you will be able to see every single shot by any player in the field on all Masters digital platforms via the leaderboard and tracking elements of the website and apps.





“Within minutes of every shot, this added content will now allow our fans online to follow their favorite players from their drive off the first tee to their final putt on the 18th green,” Ridley announced.

Just don’t tell your boss.

Masters on TV