Observations from Charlotte 49ers’ spring football game

Meet Will Healy, the Charlotte 49ers new football coach Charlotte 49ers welcome their new head football coach, Will Healy, an Eddie Robinson Award winner as the National FCS Coach of the Year, during an introductory press conference at Richardson Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte 49ers welcome their new head football coach, Will Healy, an Eddie Robinson Award winner as the National FCS Coach of the Year, during an introductory press conference at Richardson Stadium.

Observations from the Charlotte 49ers’ Green-White spring football game Saturday at Richardson Stadium, won by the Green team 28-21:

▪ The game was the first look at the 49ers under first-year coach Will Healy. The enthusiasm and energy from players under a new coach was apparent.

▪ It was also the first live action for sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds since he injured his ankle last season. Reynolds looked sharp, hitting Justin Jeffery on a 19-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter, along with a 43- and 10-yarder to Joe Thompson. Reynolds also found Cam Dollar (22 yards) and true freshman Tre Goode (24) for sizeable gains in the first half. Reynolds completed 8 of 11 passese for 152 yards and the three touchdowns. Reynolds’ main competition for the starting job, senior Evan Shirreffs, didn’t play due to a concussion.

▪ These kinds of games often bring out a surprise performance. This time it was redshirt freshman Caleb Parker, a running back from Smyrna, Ga. Playing for both teams, Parker ran 11 times for 30 yards and scored twice, once on a 68-yard pass from Willie Green. Ishod Finger also ran for 112 yards.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

▪ Injuries kept several key players out of the game: Shirreffs, receivers Rico Arnold, offensive tackle Cam Clark, defensive end Alex Highsmith and safety Ben DeLuca. Running back Benny LeMay and receiver Victor Tucker were held out for precautionary reasons.





▪ Jonathan Cruz tried an onside kick to open the second half, although it was nullified by an offside penalty.

▪ Most punt returns were wisely held up before a tackle could be made, but Nafees Lyon, a senior from Mallard Creek High, looked dangerous all game. He returned one 62 yards for a touchdown.

▪ Biggest defensive play of the game came on the Green team’s first possession, when White defensive end Taylor Chandler recovered a Finger fumble. Chandler deposited the ball in the team’s aluminum “turnover can.”

▪ Green, a sophomore from Crest High whose dad Willie is a former Carolina Panthers player, also hit Zach Gemmell on a 6-yard scoring pass in the third quarter.





▪ Attendance was 6,936, despite what looked like an impending rain storm that never arrived.