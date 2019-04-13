Observations from Charlotte 49ers’ spring football game

Latest News
Observations from the Charlotte 49ers’ Green-White spring football game Saturday at Richardson Stadium, won by the Green team 28-21:
▪ The game was the first look at the 49ers under first-year coach Will Healy. The enthusiasm and energy from players under a new coach was apparent.
▪ It was also the first live action for sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds since he injured his ankle last season. Reynolds looked sharp, hitting Justin Jeffery on a 19-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter, along with a 43- and 10-yarder to Joe Thompson. Reynolds also found Cam Dollar (22 yards) and true freshman Tre Goode (24) for sizeable gains in the first half. Reynolds completed 8 of 11 passese for 152 yards and the three touchdowns. Reynolds’ main competition for the starting job, senior Evan Shirreffs, didn’t play due to a concussion.
▪ These kinds of games often bring out a surprise performance. This time it was redshirt freshman Caleb Parker, a running back from Smyrna, Ga. Playing for both teams, Parker ran 11 times for 30 yards and scored twice, once on a 68-yard pass from Willie Green. Ishod Finger also ran for 112 yards.
▪ Injuries kept several key players out of the game: Shirreffs, receivers Rico Arnold, offensive tackle Cam Clark, defensive end Alex Highsmith and safety Ben DeLuca. Running back Benny LeMay and receiver Victor Tucker were held out for precautionary reasons.
▪ Jonathan Cruz tried an onside kick to open the second half, although it was nullified by an offside penalty.
▪ Most punt returns were wisely held up before a tackle could be made, but Nafees Lyon, a senior from Mallard Creek High, looked dangerous all game. He returned one 62 yards for a touchdown.
▪ Biggest defensive play of the game came on the Green team’s first possession, when White defensive end Taylor Chandler recovered a Finger fumble. Chandler deposited the ball in the team’s aluminum “turnover can.”
▪ Green, a sophomore from Crest High whose dad Willie is a former Carolina Panthers player, also hit Zach Gemmell on a 6-yard scoring pass in the third quarter.
▪ Attendance was 6,936, despite what looked like an impending rain storm that never arrived.
