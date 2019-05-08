Auschwitz-themed skirts and bags stir outrage — and ‘immediate action’ from store

Hear why church leader called out Walmart for selling Nazi pillow After discovering Nazi symbols and an Adolf Hitler postage stamp graphic on his Paris throw pillows, the Very Rev. Ryan D. Newman decided to make a public plea to Walmart. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After discovering Nazi symbols and an Adolf Hitler postage stamp graphic on his Paris throw pillows, the Very Rev. Ryan D. Newman decided to make a public plea to Walmart.

A Holocaust memorial in Poland called out an online store for selling items with images of a former Nazi concentration camp — prompting the retailer to take “immediate action.”

Auschwitz Memorial on Tuesday said the clothes and accessories for sale on the Redbubble website were “rather disturbing and disrespectful,” according to a Twitter post that appeared to include screenshots from the retailer.

“Do you really think that selling such products as pillows, mini skirts or tote bags with the images of Auschwitz - a place of enormous human tragedy where over 1.1 million people were murdered - is acceptable?,” Auschwitz Memorial asked the company in the post.

Redbubble responded to the tweet, saying the items didn’t adhere to its policies.

“We are taking immediate action to remove these and similar works available on these product types,” the company said in its response on Twitter.

Redbubble, which features work from independent artists, says “users take responsibility for the images they upload,” and people can report concerning content, according to another tweet.

This isn’t the first time a retailer has come under fire for selling items with Nazi-related symbols.

In February, a California man said he bought a pillow from Walmart that had a swastika and photo of Adolf Hitler, The Fresno Bee reported.

Four years ago, Urban Outfitters sold a striped tapestry with pink triangles, which looked “similar to clothing worn by gay men in Nazi concentration camps,” Time reported.

