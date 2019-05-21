Suspended Chester sheriff, deputies plead not guilty to false arrest in federal court

FBI, SLED at sheriff’s office in Chester County, SC Multiple agents from the FBI and the State law Enforcement Division are at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. An FBI spokesman said agents are conducting a “lawful law enforcement activity.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple agents from the FBI and the State law Enforcement Division are at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. An FBI spokesman said agents are conducting a “lawful law enforcement activity.”

Suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood and two top deputies pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges of abuse of police powers, false arrest conspiracy and other alleged violations.

Underwood, former chief deputy Robert Sprouse and Lt. Johnny Neal all could face more than a decade in prison if convicted, federal prosecutors say.





The three men made their first federal court appearances Tuesday in Columbia, two weeks after federal prosecutors accused them of a conspiracy to cover up an unlawful arrest and excessive use of force involving a Fort Lawn man in November 2018. The victim was illegally jailed for three nights and his records falsified by Underwood and Sprouse to hide their illegal actions, federal prosecutors and the FBI say.

Paige Gossett, the presiding judge, ordered that the defendants have no contact with any one from the sheriff’s office while the case is pending.

All three were released on bond until their next court appearance.





Stanly Myers, the attorney representing Underwood, said his client denies all charges.

“Sheriff Underwood was doing his job that night,” Myers said. “This case is an assault on law enforcement.”

Myers said Underwood plans to take the case to trial.

“Sheriff Underwood looks forward to exercising his right to a jury trial,” Myers said.

Underwood could face more than 50 years in prison if convicted of the indictments which include trying to impede a federal investigation, civil rights violations and falsifying records under authority as police officers.





“Those who swear to protect and uphold the law, while at the same time using their positions of power to hide their own violations of the law, will be held accountable,” U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Sherri Lydon said.





In the indictments, federal prosecutors say the Fort Lawn man, identified as “K.S.,” saw police activity near his home on Nov. 20, 2018. K.S. recorded and broadcast the events over Facebook Live. Underwood and K.S. had a confrontation that was recorded, the indictments say.

Underwood, Sprouse and Neal then falsely arrested Simpson, making up a phony report that blamed another deputy, prosecutors say. Underwood tried to alter Simpson’s seized cellphone with the video in a scheme to cover up the confrontation, federal prosecutors say. Underwood and Sprouse then lied to the FBI during an investigation, prosecutors say.

The victim is Kevin Simpson, according to Simpson and his lawyer.





Charges against Simpson and his mother, who was accused by Underwood of taking a police radio during the arrest, were dropped two days after Underwood and the others were indicted.





Simpson’s lawyer, Everett Stubbs, told The Herald the arrest was a sham. Federal prosecutors said Underwood and Sprouse concocted a phony police report that falsely claimed Simpson repeatedly left his yard and used profane language toward Underwood during the November incident.





Former State Law Enforcement Division agent Max Dorsey was appointed acting Chester County sheriff by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster after Underwood was suspended when the indictments were issued May 7.

Underwood, a former SLED agent, was first elected sheriff in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

Check back for updates on this developing story.




