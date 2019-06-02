A single winning Powerball ticket worth $344 million was just sold at an NC store

Top Lottery Ticket Seller in Raleigh C-MIni Mart on Poole Road in Raleigh is one of the top lottery ticket sellers in North Carolina. Video by Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK C-MIni Mart on Poole Road in Raleigh is one of the top lottery ticket sellers in North Carolina. Video by Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

The sole winner of Saturday’s Powerball drawing bought the magic ticket in North Carolina.

It was the only ticket to match all six numbers: white balls 6, 15, 34, 45, 52, plus Powerball 8, and Power Play multiplier 2X.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $344.6 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or delivered in a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball officials have not yet identified the store or the city where the ticket was sold. In a tweet, the N.C. Lottery said there would be more information soon.

Saturday’s drawing also led to smaller prizes. Twenty-three tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win a $50,000 prize, and six doubled the prize to $100,000 by including the Power Play option. Overall, there were more than 1.1 million winning tickets across prize tiers, Powerball said.

The Powerball jackpot has been hit once before this year. In the March 27 drawing, a single winner in Wisconsin claimed a jackpot worth $768.4 million. It was the third largest in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said.

The second-largest jackpot went to a South Carolina resident in March, the Associated Press reported. The record prize of $1.585 billion was claimed by residents of three states in 2016.

Saturday’s drawing marked the fifth time North Carolina had a Powerball jackpot winner, the N.C. Education Lottery said. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

This is a developing story