York suspect accused of shooting SC trooper now jailed in NC.

State trooper shot in Rock Hill South Carolina State trooper shot after a car chase that ended at India Hook Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina State trooper shot after a car chase that ended at India Hook Road.

The South Carolina man accused of shooting a highway patrol trooper during a York County traffic stop is now in a Charlotte jail awaiting an extradition hearing.

Willie Bernard Wright, 27, is being held on a $500,000 bond after he was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers late Monday on a fugitive warrant, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

Wright was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for his injuries late Sunday after he was shot by Trooper Paul Wise following a chase during a traffic stop south of Lake Wylie, officials said.

Wright’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, S.C. Department of Public Safety officials said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wright is set to appear in North Carolina criminal court for an extradition hearing Tuesday, according to court records and officials. He can legally fight extradition or he can waive extradition and be immediately brought back to South Carolina to face pending charges. If Wright fights extradition governors from both North Carolina and South Carolina must sign warrants forcing Wright to be returned to York County. That process can take weeks.

South Carolina state agents and prosecutors say Wright shot Wise, then Wise returned fire, wounding Wright.

Wright, of Gaffney, faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for a blue light, and possession of a weapon by a felon convicted of a violent crime, York County prosecutors said.

Sunday’s incident started around 7:45 p.m. near Mt. Gallant Road outside of Rock Hill, officials said. Wise attempted to stop Wright, who was driving a 2009 BMW, for an alleged safety belt violation, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety. Wright fled and Wise began a pursuit, officials said.





Wright drove south on Mount Gallant Road then turned on to India Hook Road before crashing, officials said.

Wright was released from prison in August 2018 after a six-year sentence for a York County criminal court conviction for attempted murder, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Wright, formerly of Fort Mill, also has previous York County convictions for attempted armed robbery, weapons, and drugs when he lived in Fort Mill, court records show.





Wright is barred under South Carolina and federal law from possessing a gun or ammunition because of his criminal felony convictions, Brackett said.

Wright faces more than 40 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shootings. Investigators with SLED have dashcam video of the chase and shooting, officials said. SLED agents have not released a motive for the shooting.

Wise was released from a Rock Hill hospital Monday. The body armor Wise was wearing saved his life after he was shot in the torso, said Leroy Smith, director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Wise is on administrative leave as the shootings are investigated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.