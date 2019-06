Latest News 75 years after D-Day: A look back at the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 June 05, 2019 10:52 AM

It's been 75 years since the U.S. and Allied Nation troops invaded Normandy on June 6, 1944, on an operation that ultimately freed a continent from Totalitarian and Nazi rule. Here's a look back at the mission now more commonly known as "D-Day."