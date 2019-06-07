York deputies exchange gunfire with Rock Hill double homicide suspect, officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

York County deputies exchanged gunfire with a suspect in a double homicide near Rock Hill, officials said.

No deputies were hurt in the incident Friday night, York County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a release.

The suspect, Jimar Frazier Neely, 28, was shot by an officer and has non-life-threatening injuries, sheriff’s officials said. He is in York County jail, according to the sheriff’s office website

The sheriff’s office jail website shows Neely is charged with attempted murder and burglary. He also is being held awaiting other warrants, the website shows.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The incident started around 7:45 Friday night, the sheriff’s statement said. Deputies responding to a shooting at 899 Rivercrest Road near Rock Hill found two men with gunshot wounds, sheriff’s officials said in the statement. One man died at the scene, and the other died at Piedmont Medical Center, deputies said.





The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released their names.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, deputies received a call of shots fired on Red River Road in Rock Hill after a burglary at a home, sheriff’s officials said.





At the intersection of Peachtree Road and Neelys Store Road, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Charger driven by Neely, officers said.

At 9:42 p.m., deputies and the driver exchanged gunfire, officers said. The driver, identified as Neely, ran after the shots were fired but caught, deputies said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the officer-involved shooting, officials said.

Check back for updates.



