New NC State AD Boo Corrigan has to be a quick study in potential NCAA case

N.C. State head coach Elliott Avent and director of athletics Boo Corrigan watch during a rain delay during N.C. State’s game against Campbell in the Greenville Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, N.C., Friday, May 31, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Boo Corrigan had worked in New York for the past eight years but he’s still fluent in Southern vernacular.

Corrigan, on the job as N.C. State’s new athletic director for eight weeks, casually (and correctly) dropped an “all y’all” in his remarks at the Wolfpack Club Caravan event on Tuesday night.

Corrigan has had to be a quick study. He was hired at the end of January after eight years as the AD at Army, so he has had time to prepare for the transition to N.C. State and the ACC.

Last week, an NCAA official said at least six Division I schools were going to receive a Notice of Allegations this summer in connection with the federal investigation into college basketball corruption.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

N.C. State was one of four schools that was found to have been defrauded by former Adidas executive Jim Gatto and aspiring agent Christian Dawkins during an October trial in New York.

According to an FBI investigation, and testimony during the trial, the family of Dennis Smith Jr. was paid at least $40,000 to pick N.C. State during the recruiting process in 2015. N.C. State has provided the information regarding Smith’s recruitment, subpoenaed by the FBI in early 2018, to the NCAA.





Corrigan knew about the FBI case, and the potential NCAA issues, before he agreed to take the N.C. State job. He said on Tuesday he was up to speed on the details of the case.

”Nothing has really changed with kind of where that all is,” Corrigan said before the Wolfpack Club event at the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility. “It’s more about making sure I understand everything that is going on.”





Stan Wilcox, the NCAA vice president for regulatory affairs, took the unusual step of a making public comments about the pending cases at the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics convention in Orlando, Fla., last week.

Wilcox said at least six schools connected to the federal trials would receive an NOA with Level I violations this summer and two “high-profile” programs would receive their NOA by early July.

“The main thing is that we’re up and ready,” Wilcox told CBS Sports on June 12. “We’re moving forward and you’ll see consequences.”

Corrigan and Wilcox previously worked together at Duke and Notre Dame. Corrigan said he read Wilcox’s comments but didn’t have a specific response to them.

”I don’t know that we’re going to be (school) one, two, seven, whatever the number is,” Corrigan said. “(From) our standpoint, you’re kind of innocent until proven guilty. In something like this, let’s get everything out on the table, see where we are and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Corrigan has worked West Point, Navy, Florida State, Duke and Notre Dame and said he has not been involved in an NCAA violations case.

”This is my first time going through it, for better or worse,” Corrigan said. “Probably for better that I haven’t gone through it. There’s so much to learn about what it is and how you go through something like this.”

It is standard practice at the Wolfpack Club events for Carrie Doyle, N.C. State’s compliance director, to address the booster club and talk about NCAA recruiting rules, and she did again on Tuesday.

Doyle testified in the fraud case against Gatto and Dawkins in October. Doyle just went over basic recruiting rules with the crowd on Tuesday.

Corrigan followed Doyle on the stage and made general remarks about following NCAA rules.

”Just make sure you do the right thing,” Corrigan told the crowd.

Corrigan has already begun the process of putting together his own executive staff at N.C. State. He has hired Stephanie Menio, who started this week, and Jenna McLaughlin, who will start in July. They both worked as associate athletic directors for him at West Point.

Corrigan compared the transition from Army to N.C. State to the jump college football players make the NFL or college basketball players to the NBA.

”Everything moves just so much faster,” Corrigan said. “You think you’re kind of prepared for what’s going on, and I am because I’ve been through it one time at West Point. ... It’s just the reality of the other 250 people are still here. I’m the new person.”