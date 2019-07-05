SC officials continue search on Lake Wylie for missing man, possibly on Jet Ski

York County water safety expert gives tips on how boaters can stay safe on the lake More than 3,500 people drowned from 2005-2014 in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. May is drowning prevention month. York County water safety expert Sgt. Brent Mabry gives tips on how to stay safe on the water. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 3,500 people drowned from 2005-2014 in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. May is drowning prevention month. York County water safety expert Sgt. Brent Mabry gives tips on how to stay safe on the water.

South Carolina police and wildlife officers are conducting a search for a missing personal watercraft operator who did not return home July 4 from a trip on Lake Wylie, officials said.

The man, 50, has not been identified.

He was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday from the Big Allison Creek area on the lake’s western shore in York County, said Lance Cpl. Jeff Vissage of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Wildlife officers with DNR and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the lake until about midnight Thursday and resumed the search Friday morning, Vissage said.

“We are going to search the lake and surrounding areas extensively to look for this person,” Vissage said Friday. “Our information is he went on a personal watercraft and did not return home.”

The watercraft is believed to be a blue Jet Ski, Vissage said. The man was wearing a red personal flotation device when last seen, Vissage said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.