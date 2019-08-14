2 Lancaster teens charged in Fort Mill shooting of 2 teen boys, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two teens were wounded Wednesday night in Fort Mill during what police are describing as a shootout outside an apartment complex.

Police on Thursday charged two Lancaster teens, including one for attempted murder.

The gunfire happened on Forest Ridge Drive around 8: 15 p.m.

“We spoke with several adults who live nearby and we were told that there were many children playing outside at the time this shootout happened,” said Maj. Bryan Zachary of Fort Mill Police Department. “It is extremely fortunate that no bystanders were hurt or even killed.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Darrian Parker, 17, of Lancaster was denied bond after an appearance in Fort Mill court Thursday after being charged with attempted murder, Zachary said.

Parker is charged as an adult. Attempted murder carries up to 30 years in prison for a conviction in South Carolina.

The second teen arrested, also 17, is charged with illegal possession of a weapon, Zachary said. That boy was released to the custody of family members after he was charged as a juvenile. That teen’s name has not been released.

Witnesses told police about hearing shots fired and then seeing people fleeing the scene on foot and in vehicles, Zachary said.

“There were multiple shots fired,” Zachary said.

The two victims who were shot are both 16 years old and were taken to Carolinas Medical Center hospital in Charlotte, Zachary said. Police have not released their names or where the boys are from.

The people involved in the incident arranged to meet at the area near the apartments, Zachary said. It remains unclear why the location was chosen, he said.

“None of the parties involved live at the location where the shooting took place,” Zachary said.

The people involved in the fracas fled after the shooting, Zachary said.

After the shootings, law enforcement received information that one victim was located across the Catawba River bridge near a restaurant in Rock Hill, according to a Fort Mill police report. The other victim was located at a restaurant north of the shooting location in York County, the report stated.

The two boys arrested were with shooting victims when police and other emergency responders arrived at the two locations, Zachary said.

Fort Mill police received assistance from the Rock Hill Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office and York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit during the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.