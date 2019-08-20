In Indian Land: Sen. Graham talks 2nd amendment, immigration, infrastructure.

Lindsey Graham speaks to supporters Tuesday at Sun City Carolina Lakes in Lancaster. tkimball@heraldonline.com

More than 100 Sun City Carolina Lakes residents sat in lawn chairs, crowded under an outdoor terrace Tuesday to hear U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham speak about protecting the Second Amendment, changing immigration laws and bringing better infrastructure to South Carolina.

Graham, who traveled to Spartanburg, Indian Land and Rock Hill during the day, said he favors enforcing background checks and protective orders to control who can purchase guns.

“Nobody should want a gun in the hands of a dangerous person,” Graham told The Herald. “And everybody should want to respect the second amendment. Taking my gun away from me doesn’t solve any problems because the bad guys are not going to give up theirs.”

Graham, whose immigration bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in August, said in order to slow the flow of asylum seekers, those seeking asylum need to apply in their home countries before coming to the United States.

“The current immigration system is completely broken,” Graham said. “If you step one foot in the country and claim asylum, you are entitled to a hearing that’s years away. They’re abusing the asylum process.”

Graham also said he hopes to introduce an infrastructure bill to improve South Carolina roads and bridges.

“A big infrastructure package will do the country a big service,” he said. “It will help our depleting infrastructure.”