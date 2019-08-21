Carowinds: Copperhead Strike roller coaster closed for assessment after guest injury

Carowinds launches Copperhead Strike coaster Carowinds launched Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas’ first double-launch roller coaster, Thursday with its first riders, fireworks and samples of eats from the park’s new Blue Ridge Country Kitchen. The 2019 season kicks off this weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carowinds launched Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas’ first double-launch roller coaster, Thursday with its first riders, fireworks and samples of eats from the park’s new Blue Ridge Country Kitchen. The 2019 season kicks off this weekend.

The Copperhead Strike roller coaster at Carowinds remains closed after a guest was hurt on the ride, park officials said.

The guest injured a thumb late Sunday, then was taken for medical treatment, said Lisa Stryker, Carowinds spokesperson. The ride is undergoing an assessment by park officials as a precautionary measure, Stryker said.

There is no available timeline on when the ride will re-open, Stryker said.

No other details about the incident were released.

Carowinds officials sent a statement to The Herald about the incident.

“ On Sunday evening, a guest had a thumb injury on the Copperhead Strike rollercoaster,” the statement said. “Park officials immediately responded and the guest was transported for medical care. Out of precaution, the ride is currently closed while we conduct an assessment. The safety of our guests is our top priority.”

Carowinds is between Fort Mill and Charlotte and straddles the South Carolina and North Carolina state line.

The extent of the injury to the person is unknown. The Flint Hill Fire Department, which has medical and emergency jurisdiction for the park on the South Carolina side, did not have a call for service at the park on Sunday, said David Jennings, chief of the department.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation is investigating the incident, said Lesia Kudelka, a department spokesperson.

The ride is the first double launch coaster in the Carolinas, Carowinds officials have said. The ride opened in March.

Check back for updates on this story.