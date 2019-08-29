Latest News
Crowd gathering at Rock Hill’s Clinton College to hear Biden speak
More than a hundred supporters lined up outside the Clinton College gymnasium around 9 a.m. Thursday to hear Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden speak.
The former vice president is scheduled to hold a town hall-type gathering at 11 a.m.
People held “Biden for President” signs as they waited in line and bought “Biden” buttons and t-shirts from a table outside.
Isabella Rodriguez, a senior at Winthrop University, said she and her friend Tess Norman lined up around 9:15 a.m.
“I want to hear as many of the candidates as possible,” Rodriguez said. “There’s a lot and I know Joe is the front-runner, so I’m excited to hear him.”
Norman said the two friends are missing a class today, but it’s “for a good cause.”
Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love” played as people started entering the gym around 10:10 a.m. About two hundred seats were completely filled by 10:20 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. Come back for updates.
