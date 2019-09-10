Presidential candidate Tom Steyer is in Rock Hill Tuesday evening

Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer speaks during a news conference in Washington, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Tom Steyer will tout his Need to Impeach campaign Tuesday night in Charlotte. AP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer will be in Rock Hill Tuesday evening.

Steyer, a California billionaire and former hedge fund investor, will hold a town hall at 7 p.m. at Clinton College, according to his campaign. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. at the historically black college.

The campus is at 1029 Crawford Road. Parking on campus is limited, according to a statement from the college. Additional parking will be available at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 902 Crawford Road.

Steyer became the 11th Democratic presidential candidate Sunday to qualify for the October debate after a new poll showed he had 2 percent support in Nevada.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

To qualify for the debate, candidates need at least 2 percent support in four Democratic National Committee approved polls and need to procure donations from 130,000 people. Steyer had already met the donor mark and had 2 percent support in three polls.

Steyer also landed his first presidential endorsement on Tuesday from former South Carolina Rep. Harold Mitchell, according to Steyer’s campaign.

Mitchell, who served in the South Carolina House for 13 years before retiring in 2017, said in a press release, Steyer is “the best candidate that can address climate and environmental justice issues.”

Steyer will be the eighth Democratic presidential hopeful to visit Rock Hill in recent months.

Voters have come out to see former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who withdrew from the race in July; U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris; U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders; and most recently, former vice president Joe Biden.

Steyer also will visit Spartanburg and Greenville on Tuesday, and Columbia on Wednesday.