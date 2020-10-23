New Indian Land eatery puts emphasis on sausage, beer, atmosphere

From the looks of it, Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden is one of many new dining establishments in Indian Land, sitting at the corner of two bustling highways, among the sounds of jack hammers and building construction.

Walk out the back doors of the restaurant and you’ll see something different. Aside from its unique name, the eatery boasts a beer garden — an outdoor space with tables and games — with a view owner Tim Hurley describes as an oasis.

“I think this, in the middle of all of this new construction and this peaceful outdoor atmosphere, is what people most want,” Hurley said.

That’s precisely what he and his partners envisioned — a farm house in a pasture setting. “Haus” is a German play on word for house.

The haus’ specialty: sausages. And they do it their way.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden buys pork and beef from regional farms in the Carolinas and uses local produce, Hurley said. The restaurant grinds its own sausages and burgers daily and uses fresh produce.

“It’s kind of a primitive process that we’re making modern, where other people are buying from an outside purveyor already pattied, already linked,” Hurley said. “We’re making it all in-house.”

The menu includes signature sausages that are grilled over pecan wood, using heritage breed pork and grass-fed beef. Diners can order options like the “beer garden brat,” which includes bratwurst with mustard, sauerkraut and grilled onions.

“We’ve got a variety of sausages here, from your typical European grinds with bratwurst and sweet Italian sausages and funky grinds like ginger wasabi,” said chef Matt Picard. “We get into some fun stuff, really creative, along with the traditional.”

Another grind is a mix of bacon, cheddar and jalapeño. Included on the menu are hotdogs, and customers can buy freshly-ground pork and beef at its butcher counter.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The eatery is open Sundays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for brunch. Menu items include traditional fare like biscuits, sausage and gravy. There’s also the Carolina hot chicken sausage patty that comes with a poached egg and tomato hollandaise sauce.

Most of the items on the menu are a la carte and diners can choose specialty sausages with side items. There’s also a kid’s menu, where kids can eat for less than $4.

“It’s a wide variety,” Hurley said. “It’s really affordable for everyone.”

And, don’t forget the beer.

Provided at the full bar is beer from regional and local breweries like Benford Brewing Co. in Lancaster, Armor Artis Brewing in Fort Mill and Legal Remedy in Rock Hill, along with Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill in York.

“The breweries are popping up everywhere,” Hurley said. “We thought, why not have all of the best beers local, then brew our own beer.”

Hurley said the concept of the restaurant is geared around a community feel, with an outdoor space that can accommodate live entertainment.

“We knew we wanted an outdoor venue,” he said. “I have been part of chain restaurants and that segment seems to be evolving.”

The restaurant is open 11 am. - 11 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday. It is located at the corner of S.C. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 521.

The eatery celebrated its grand opening Friday 7-11 p.m., featuring the band DeCarlo.