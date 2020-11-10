Fort Mill road rage: I-77 driver fires shot at NC victim, flees. Police seek suspect

Police in Fort Mill are asking for the public’s help after an Interstate 77 driver fired a shot at another vehicle in what police say was a road rage incident.

The shooting happened Monday on I-77 at Exit 85 where the highway meets with S.C. 160, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

The victim was a North Carolina woman driving a work van, according to Zachary and a police incident report obtained by The Herald.

The female driver of an Altima pulled up beside to the victim, exchanged words with the victim, then fired the shot, according to the incident report. The suspect then fled in her vehicle on S.C. 160, police said.

The victim took cellphone video of the car and suspect, Zachary said.

Responding officers found a bullet in the victim’s vehicle. The bullet passed behind the driver’s seat and embedded in the passenger door, police said.

“This was a very serious road rage,”’ Zachary said.

Late Monday, Fort Mill police sent out a message on social media asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect and suspect’s vehicle. The police department released images on social media from the video taken by the victim.

Please help @FortMillPD find the individual below. The shooting happened at 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the I-77 exit at Hwy 160. Anyone with information can contact the Fort Mill PD at (803) 547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County at (877) 409-4321. https://t.co/OHgqXPTI4w — Town of Fort Mill (@townoffortmill) November 10, 2020

As of Tuesday morning, police had not identified the suspect nor found the suspect’s vehicle, Zachary said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County, at 877-409-4321.