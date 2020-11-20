‘It has to be epic’: A new upscale Fort Mill restaurant aims to add something unique

The newest Fort Mill restaurant offers something its ownership group didn’t see in town. It also offers something that’s been in short supply in a year of pandemic, uncertainty and adaptation for restaurants — possibility.

“It’s still possible,” Epic Chophouse founding partner Rick Mack said. “It’s still possible to open a restaurant under these circumstances.”

Mack said it isn’t just any restaurant his group opened. The more than 5,600-square-foot upscale restaurant offers a wide range of steaks, chicken, pastas and other options on a lengthy menu. The focus, though, is steak.

“It’s a casual upscale steakhouse,” Mack said. “Our seafood, pastas and chicken are every bit as good as our top of the line steaks.”

Kingsley is the second Epic Chophouse location, after one in Mooresville, North Carolina. The Mooresville site is an historic building, an old general store space. Kingsley is new and modern. An architect, Mack wanted enough homage to the Mooresville site to connect the restaurants but also a casual urban setting that fits Fort Mill and Kingsley.

“We wanted it to be sharp enough that a family can come out and enjoy it,” Mack said, “but also for the businesses in this area that they’d be proud to bring their customers, clientele, their staff to have a great dinner that fits a commercial business setting.”

Mack said his group didn’t see that type of quality steakhouse in the area. He’s heard of people who drive from Fort Mill to Charlotte or elsewhere for a great steak.

“Our opinion is, people won’t have to do that anymore,” Mack said.

Kingsley area restaurants

According to the Visit York County, Kingsley is the second-highest tourist attraction in York County behind only Carowinds. It’s part proximity. Kingsley is right off I-77 within virtual eyesight of the North Carolina line. Companies like Lash Group and LPL financial bring plenty of traffic from Charlotte and elsewhere.

What’s formed is a destination dining area. Kingsley restaurants include Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, Carolina Ale House, Corkscrew, Napa at Kingsley, Spice Asian Kitchen, Taco Molino and others.

Epic Chophouse hired about 85 people. It has seating for 50 outside, that can extend to 80 or 100 guests depending on the event. There’s a retractable awning system that allows an open air patio to convert to a heated, covered one.

Outdoor seating options are even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic. When area restaurants were allowed to resume dining earlier this year, it began with outdoor seating. Between its site in Mooresville where dining rules typically have been more restrictive, and its Fort Mill site that awaited its opening, the pandemic hasn’t been easy.

“It has been a journey,” Mack said. “We’re cautiously optimistic. The past nine months have been difficult. It’s as much excitement as it is relief that we’re finally open. Every day has been a challenge.”

Plans for the Fort Mill restaurant were announced more than a year ago. Yet the coronavirus impact on opening could in a way help, setting the start line right ahead of the typically busy holiday season.

“These next six to eight weeks are huge for us,” Mack said.

So close to the state line, the restaurant restrictions in North Carolina could drive traffic to Fort Mill. Mack said opening night traffic Tuesday was strong.

A soft opening Saturday provided food to guests at no charge, but asked for donations to assist area nonprofit Safe Passage. Diners and the restaurant raised almost $3,200 for donation.

It’s meant to be a happy place, a comfortable place, where you’d be proud to entertain your guests,” he said. “It’s got a big city feel to it, but it allows you to come in and be a local.”

Everything epic

Mack can talk architecture and demographics, but he’d just as well talk steak.

“We’re a steakhouse first,” he said. “Our filet, that’s our highest-selling steak.”

There’s a smaller eight-ounce filet, up to a 48-ounce tomahawk bone-in ribeye. Mack’s personal favorite is the prime bone-in ribeye, Pittsburgh-style with garlic butter.

“It’s good eating,” he said.

The expansive menu covers all the main entree genres.

“Everybody can find something on the menu that will please them,” Mack said.

There’s an extensive wine selection, heavy on American wines, from the afternoon drink to the special anniversary or milestone event selection. There also are more than 50 bourbons on the shelf. The restaurant has sommelier and bourban steward partners.

There are seasonal handcrafted cocktails. Current choices include a blood orange cosmopolitan, chocolate covered cherry martini, caramel apple mule and pumpkin pie martini.

Wine pours at more than eight ounces and premium liquor pours at two ounces, like the ranging menu and overall experience, relate to the name on front of the building.

“Everything has to be measured against the word epic,” Mack said. “It has to be epic.”

Epic Chophouse is at 1365 Broadcloth St. The dining room is open 5-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The bar opens daily at 4 p.m. It’s open until 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

Online reservations are available at epicchophouse.com.