Coach K in ‘good health’ as he quarantines from COVID exposure

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts after his team turns the ball over during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Duke won 75-65. AP

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is in good health as he quarantines from a coronavirus exposure but he’ll miss the Blue Devils next scheduled game on Wednesday night.

Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, began quarantining last week after a family member tested positive for COVID-19 positive person.

Even though Duke health officials told Krzyzewski his chances of spreading the virus were minimal, Krzyzewski and his wife didn’t travel with the team when they flew to Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday ahead of Saturday’s scheduled game with Florida State. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer was prepared take over the interim head coaching duties but that game was postponed late Friday night when the Seminoles reported a positive COVID-19 test in their program.

No. 20 Duke (3-2, 1-0 ACC) is scheduled to play Boston College on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. But Krzyzewski said Monday his 10-day quarantine won’t be done in time for him to be on the bench for that game. Scheyer will serve as interim head coach.

Saturday’s noon game with Wake Forest remains a possibility, Krzyzewski said, since his quarantine time could end in time for the noon start.

Krzyzewski is tested daily for COVID-19 and has tested negative so far.

Duke has not played since winning 75-65 at Notre Dame on Dec. 16. The Blue Devils saw two ACC games, against Pitt and Florida State, postponed last week due to COVID-19 issues in the opponents’ programs.