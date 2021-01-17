York County Christmas home invasion now a murder case after elderly victim dies

One of the elderly victims injured in a York County Christmas Day home invasion has died and now, deputies are offering a $20,000 reward in the murder investigation.

On Christmas, a husband and wife in Hickory Grove, west of York, were beaten and tied up in their home by three armed suspects, Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. The suspects, who deputies are still working to identify, stole items worth thousands of dollars.

The female victim, 72, died Saturday — three weeks after the attack, Tolson said.

She had been hospitalized shortly after the attack, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the woman who died has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

NEW: The FBI has increased the reward to $20,000 for info leading to the arrest & prosecution of those involved in the Christmas Day in Hickory Grove. Sadly, the female victim in this case has succumbed to the injuries sustained in the attack. #YCSONewshttps://t.co/cSNs1Xhw10 — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) January 16, 2021

Suspects lured the victims

Both elderly victims were assaulted and kidnapped during the burglary and armed robbery, Tolson said.

During the attack, a female suspect knocked on the couple’s door, claiming she had car trouble, Tolson said. The male victim, who had opened the door, offered to help. Then, the couple was attacked by two male suspects waiting outside with guns, Tolson said. The suspects stole the couple’s car before fleeing.

The FBI has been working with York County investigators since the attack took place. The FBI increased its reward Saturday to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the three individuals involved, according to federal agents and sheriff officials.

The FBI is part of a violent crime task force that involves sheriff detectives. Don Wood, spokesperson for the FBI in South Carolina, said federal agents are working the case with sheriff deputies.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-280-6246, or the FBI at 803-551-4200.

2nd elderly victim to die in a home invasion

The woman’s death on Saturday marks the second elderly victim to die in a home invasion over the holidays.

An 82-year-old Rock Hill man, William Mason, died Friday after he was beaten during a break-in at his Ferndale Drive home. Mason was found on New Year’s Day inside his home after the attack, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The Rock Hill home invasion also is unsolved, police said.

Police have not said whether the two home invasions are connected. Police are sharing case information between the sheriff’s office, Rock Hill police, and FBI, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.