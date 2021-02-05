Two new headquarters sites are signed on in Fort Mill. Here’s where they’re heading.

created by dji camera Crescent Communities

Fort Mill has two new headquarters sites on the way.

Crescent Communities has announced that STIWA US Inc. and 3D Digital Solutions will move into the new Stateline Logistics Center. The 104,000 square foot center is in Lakemont Business Park at Lakemont Boulevard and Steele Point Drive, right off I-77 near Carowinds.

“Signing these new tenants is a testament to the positive momentum surrounding the recent completion of Stateline Logistics Center,” said Crescent vice president of development and leasing Ned Austin. “We are thrilled with the addition of Stateline Logistics Center in Lakemont Business Park, adding to the over 4.7 million square feet previously developed within the business park.”

STIWA US will occupy 24,000 square feet. The Austrian company is based now in Matthews, N.C. but will relocate its North American headquarters. The automation company, per its website, is part of the 2,000-employee STIWA Group and makes high-grade serial parts for manufacturing software and other applications.

3D Digital Solutions will relocate from Indiana. The design and prototyping company will take up 16,000 square feet. The company creates multi-sensory experiential environments and custom interactive displays.

With the incoming business, Stateline Logistics Center will have 64,000 square feet of available space.