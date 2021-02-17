Rock Hill cold case murder from 2007 solved; drug dealer in prison charged in killing

A man already in prison on a drug conviction has been charged in a 2007 murder in Rock Hill. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A convicted drug dealer who was already in federal prison has been charged in a 2007 Rock Hill shooting where a man died and a woman was hurt, officials said.

Michael Jerrod Dixon, 42, was charged Tuesday with the murder of James Oneal Boulware, 19, and the shooting of a woman, 20, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Boulware and the woman were shot on Kimbrell Street. The woman survived, Chavis said.

Dixon was taken into custody Tuesday at Williamsburg federal prison in South Carolina by Rock Hill police and served warrants for murder, assault and battery with intent to kill, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery and conspiracy, police and court records show.

Dixon was sentenced to life in federal prison in 2009 for trafficking cocaine, according to court records. His sentence was later lowered to 18 years in prison with five years of supervised parole, U.S. Department of Justice records show. But before Dixon could be freed on the drug charges, he was charged with pending warrants from the cold case shootings from 2007.

Dixon was scheduled to be released from federal prison in November, records from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons show.

Dixon had previous drug convictions in York County before the 2009 conviction in federal court, according to court records.

He faces up to life in prison in the S.C. Department of Corrections if convicted of the new charges from the 2007 killing, South Carolina law shows.