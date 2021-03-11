Duke pulls out of ACC men’s basketball tournament, ends season, due to positive COVID test in its program

Duke is pulling out of the ACC tournament and ending its season due to a positive test within its men’s basketball program, team spokesman Mike DeGeorge told The News & Observer

The Blue Devils will not play in Thursday night’s ACC tournament quarterfinal game with Florida State. The positive test and contract tracing would have made multiple Blue Devils players unavailable.

“We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and is not yet over. As many safeguards as we implemented, no one is immune to this terrible virus.”

The Blue Devils beat Louisville, 70-56, on Wednesday night and returned to Durham following the game. Rather than stay in their ACC-assigned hotel in Greensboro with multiple other teams, the Blue Devils opted to bus back and forth Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from Durham where they’ve stayed at the Washington Duke Inn to protect themselves during this pandemic-altered season.

Duke’s campus, however, has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases this week. That includes the athletic department, where the football team paused its spring practices with 10 students in isolation following positive COVID-19 tests.

On Wednesday, the school announced more than 100 cases of COVID-19 linked to Greek life parties and fraternity rush events. School administration is threatening to halt in-person classes and institute a curfew, the N&O previously reported.

Duke athletics Kevin White, in a statement, said the basketball team’s positive case was discovered following Wednesday night’s game.

“After working with our medical professionals and following Duke and ACC Medical Advisory Group health, safety, and contact tracing protocols, the student-athletes on our team are now in quarantine,” White said. “Since last March when the pandemic started, we have listened to our medical experts and always put safety at the forefront of any determinations regarding competition. As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season. We wish every team still playing college basketball good health and the very best during the next few weeks.”

The basketball team’s COVID-19 positive test knocks the Blue Devils out of any postseason tournaments since both the NCAA and NIT tournaments require seven consecutive days without a positive test before beginning tournament play.

Duke (13-11) had won games on Tuesday and Wednesday at the ACC tournament to climb back into postseason consideration.

“While our season was different than any other that I can remember, I loved the 2020-21 Duke Basketball team and was honored to be their coach,” Krzyzewski said. “We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are. I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team. I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger.”

The ACC tournament will go on without Duke, spokesman Andy Fledderjohann said. The conference was still examining Thursday morning whether there were any contact tracing issues that could affect other teams.

Florida State advances to the ACC tournament semifinals and will play the winner of Thursday night’s North Carolina-Virginia Tech game. That game will start at 8:30 p.m.

Duke’s men’s basketball team had made it through the entire season without having to pause activities or miss a game due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

Krzyzewski missed one game in early January while he and his wife, Mickie, were quarantining after their daughter, Debbie Savarino and one of her teenage daughters, tested positive in late December. Mike and Mickie Krzyzewski were tested daily while quarantining at their home and came up negative for COVID-19 each time.

This is a developing story and will be updated